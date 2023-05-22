Self-Fulfilling: Kouba Defines the Crosby Holistic Student

IT IS UNCOMMON FOR A STUDENT TO MAKE THEIR PRESENCE FELT ON CAMPUS TO THE DEGREE THAT SHELBY KOUBA HAS AT CROSBY HIGH SCHOOL.

Throughout her time spent as a Cougar, Kouba’s proficiency in academics and her extra-curriculars, particularly Future Farmers of America (FFA), makes her one of the most accomplished seniors on campus.

Considering she is the President of Texas FFA Area III, as well as the recipient of the Lone Star degree, which is the highest level of membership the State FFA Association can bestow, it is clear how passionate Kouba is about the field.

However, it took her some time to realize this was what she was meant for.

“I started out my entire life doing cheerleading,” she said. “But, after joining FFA, I learned that my purpose is in the agriculture industry and sustaining society in the business side of it.”

Not only is Kouba a high-ranking member of the school’s FFA program, she is among the select few Crosby students to be a part of the AP Scholars program.

“I grew up showing animals, so my family always pushed me to do my best whenever I was raising swine, chicken or cattle,” said Kouba. “So, as I matured, they also encouraged me to push myself in academics and I was able to eventually become self-motivated to succeed in whatever path I choose.”

Given that she found her calling in life, paired with her irrefutable intellect, she plans on working in the agriculture business one day. What better place to go to college than Texas A&M.

“I’m going to be a first-generation Aggie,” Kouba said. “I’m very outgoing and I think I fit the bill for what an Aggie is. I’m going to major in AgriBusiness and minor in Ag-Communications. The end goal is to be a Public Relations Manager for the food production industry.”

In addition to her work with the Crosby FFA and AP Scholars programs, a significant portion of Kouba’s free time is spent at the rodeo.

“I participate in both the Texas High School Rodeo Association and the Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association, which attend local rodeos all across the state,” she said. “I barrel race on my mare, Barbie, and we do pretty well. It can be a lot of fun.”

And what inspires the Crosby senior to pursue her dreams?

“That has to be my mom,” said Kouba. “She has motivated me to follow my heart, especially when I was going through a bit of a rough patch. Deciding whether or not to do cheer or FFA was a difficult crossroads for me, and she pushed me towards an industry that’s going to serve me well in the long-term.”

Crosby ISD’s motto is “Tradition...With a Future,” which is certainly something Shelby Kouba embodies. She’ll carry on that sentiment as she advances to Texas A&M and beyond.