Leaving a Legacy: Crosby’s Myles Took Cougar Fans for a Ride

COUGAR NATION HAD A RESPECTABLE FALL SEASON ON THE TURF UNDER THIRD-YEAR COACH JERRY PRIETO.

Despite competing in a tough division which features annual challengers – Port Arthur Memorial, Barbers Hill and Kingwood Park –Crosby proved to be a formidable opponent each week, finishing in the No. 4 spot with an overall record of 6-5 (5-3 in district) en route to a playoff appearance.

That was in no small part due to the performance of their signal-caller, senior QB Cyrin Myles, who was coming off a 2021-22 season in which he led Crosby to the UIL Regional Finals.

After finishing his final season with the Cougars, he had some time to reflect on his high school career.

“Of course, I wanted to win State as the starting quarterback,” said Myles. “But, compared to what I thought I could do when I was younger, I feel that I overachieved by those standards. Everything that I’ve done here, I’m content with it. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Myles didn’t originally intend to play the most important position in the game. So, what made him change his tune?

“At first, I wanted to play running back,” he said. “Then, Cam Newton got drafted (Carolina Panthers-2011) and I watched his whole college career, which made me want to be just like him. From that point on, I wanted to be a quarterback with that kind of dual-threat ability.”

It’s a good thing Myles changed his mind, given the impressive stats (16 TDs, 1,534 passing yards, 8 rushing TDs, 318 rushing yards) he put up, to cap off an eventful varsity tenure.

It goes without saying that his main goal was to do whatever was necessary to win, however, Myles also intended to leave something more behind when he graduates from Crosby.

"Growing up watching the football players, I always thought that they were celebrities,” Myles said. “All I know is when I finally got my chance, I just wanted to have that same impact they had on me by making all the past players proud, my family proud and make the community happy. I like to think I did that during my time here.”

After enduring an extensive recruiting process, Myles finally got the call to play at the next level at Sul Ross State University. Given his premier athleticism, the Crosby senior will likely make some noise at the West Texas school, sooner rather than later.

“Once I get to the next level, I want to keep proving people wrong,” said Myles. “I made it this far, so I can keep it going and make all my coaches proud, because they set a great path for me. It was a lot of fun playing for Crosby, so keeping it going just makes sense to me.”