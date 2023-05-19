Crosby Hires New Athletic Director And Head Football Coach Joe Willis

Crosby, TX – The Crosby ISD Board of Trustees has approved the hiring of Coach Joe Willis as the next Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Crosby High School.

Coach Willis has a proven record. He is a State Champion who comes with 30 years of high school coaching experience in Texas, including 14 years as a head football coach. Coach Willis has coached in State Championship games twice in his career, winning a state title in 2012. That year, he led Cedar Park High School to the 4A State Championship. The team, under his direction, returned as a 5A State Finalist two years later.

Coach Willis and his teams have appeared in the playoffs 12 out of 14 seasons, for a career playoff record of 25-11. His overall coaching record is 113-62. Coach Willis was most recently the head football coach and athletic program coordinator at Tyler High School. He has been named coach of the year six times, including Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football Coach of the Year in 2012.

Crosby ISD Superintendent, Mrs. Paula Patterson, would like to thank the 15 members of the community selection committee for their time interviewing candidates and making recommendations during the process.

“Coach Willis impressed us from the start. He knows how to lead a successful football program, and he knows how to win at the highest level. We are looking forward to the impact he will have on our players, academically and athletically. Coach Willis is known for high standards on the field and in the classroom. We can’t wait to see how the Crosby Athletic Program develops under his leadership once he hits the ground running.”

Coach Willis is excited about joining Crosby ISD and says, “I’ve always appreciated Crosby. It’s a dream destination for me. I want to build on the tradition and the success here. I want to be the kind of Athletic Director who helps the coaches and the kids of other programs so they can also achieve their goals as well. I’m really big on building mindset, and I believe, at my core, you have to build a physical brand. We’re going to be physical and fast. It & #39;s the end of May. There’s a lot of work to do and a lot of people to meet. I want to start building those relationships as soon as possible.”

Legendary Coach Gary Joseph, the five-time State Champion and Head Football Coach at Katy High School, says the Crosby Cougars have found an outstanding leader. “Coach Willis is a heck of a football coach and a better person,” Joseph said. “He’s going to do a great job leading the Crosby athletic program. They will be better for hiring him.”

Coach Willis and his wife Amber of 26 years are the proud parents of three children: Bradley, 19; Daniel, 15; and Malia, 14.

There will be a come-and-go meet and greet session for the Crosby and Barrett Station communities to get better acquainted with Coach Willis. The public is invited to stop by anytime between 6 to 7pm on Tuesday, May 23, at the Crosby High School cafeteria.