THE CAPTAIN: Dual-Sport Terveen Off To Aggieland

AFTER BEING ELIMINATED IN THE OPENING ROUND OF THE UIL POSTSEASON A YEAR AGO, STRATFORD BASEBALL MADE A SWIFT REBUTTAL THIS SPRING.

Traversing through the regular season as dominant as ever and carrying the motivation to ensure that last season’s abrupt ending was nothing more than a fluke, the Spartans were co-District 17-6A Champions heading into the postseason.

Steering the Stratford ship was three-year team captain Paxton Terveen.

The defending District 17-6A MVP became the face of the Spartan franchise during his tenure.

“I really just try to lead by example,” said Terveen.“ But, all the performance on the field is indicative of the work that’s put in at practice and on your own time. Each aspect of the game – hitting, fielding, throwing, footwork – has to be built. I try to show the younger guys that every day you work, you’re gaining something more over somebody else and you can be one step ahead.”

Not only is Terveen a machine on the diamond, but on the hard courts of Stratford tennis.

“What’s most beneficial being a multi-sport athlete is the fact that I don’t get too burnt out on one particular sport,” he said “I get the chance to focus on different aspects, such as the mentalities. In tennis, you succeed more than you fail, whereas in baseball it’s the opposite. So, it can be a good confidence booster to alternate throughout the year, while also staying competitive. I know for a fact that my footwork and reaction time has gotten better in baseball because of tennis, so it’s played a significant role in my athletic development.”

Speaking of next level, the Stratford senior will be heading to College Station in the coming months to play for Texas A&M, while majoring in Business. Aside from the opportunity to play for a SEC school, there were several determining factors that ultimately cemented his decision.

“The big thing for me was the coaching,” Terveen said. “(Jim) Schlossnagle has been really great for A&M, just like he was for TCU. Nate Yeskie is one of the best pitching coaches in the nation. They should really help me improve my game. Plus, two guys who play there now –Tab Tracy (OF) and Cameron Donley (catcher) – I’ve played with at Stratford. They have told me nothing but good things about A&M. That made it an easy choice.”

As the Big Man on Campus at Stratford, Terveen has left a lasting legacy for the green and gold.