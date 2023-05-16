No Days Off: Crosby’s Hernandez is the Ultimate Competitor

SPARE TIME IS OFTEN A LUXURY THAT TOP TIER HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES CANNOT AFFORD.

In the case of Crosby’s three-sport competitor, senior Xandra Hernandez, she doesn’t see that as a bad thing.

Hernandez represents Crosby year-round, beginning with swim and powerlifting in the Winter and wraps up with track and field in the Spring.

“Competing in consecutive sports keeps me in shape and keeps me busy,” she said. “This ensures that I’m not just sitting around all the time, which is great for me because I prefer to have something to do.”

The sport in which Hernandez is most accomplished is undoubtedly powerlifting. Last year was her first on the Crosby team, and all she did was become the 5A-DI State Champion in the 105-weight class.

Her journey to that point began long before then.

“Growing up, I was always a strong swimmer,” said Hernandez. “I started to compete in both swimming and track at the same time when I was in seventh grade. That’s when I kind of started to venture out and found power lifting during my junior year. From there, I realized how much I enjoyed it and I eventually won State. That decision really paid off.”

Hernandez competed in the State Tournament yet again this Winter. She concluded the event in the No. 8 spot, but her status as a champion still remains to be a remarkable feat considering she can lift nearly three times her weight.

So, what does the future hold for the Crosby senior?

“I’m considering joining the Army,” Hernandez said. “I don’t want to hop into something so early, but it also feeds into my tendency to keep myself busy. So, I was thinking I could potentially join the military, get some work in and take care of college at the same time while getting paid. Further down the line, I want to be a game warden or be in the canine-unit for the police. Those are some hard jobs to get into, but nothing good comes easy. Perhaps getting some experience in the military can help me get into that field quicker.”

Although she has her sights set on her future, Hernandez acknowledged what her time spent as a Crosby Cougar meant to her.

“To me, the best things about Crosby are the people,” she said. “My main sports with my teammates have always been my favorite. It’s my coaches, it’s my friends, it’s the environment here. I never used to really like school, but all of those aspects helped me out and made me realize how special this time has been.”