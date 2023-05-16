LEGACY ON THE LINKS: Pounds, TWCA Golf wins TAPPS State

The TAPPS Golf Championship is nothing new for TWCA, considering they’ve won it each of the last two years.

This Spring was more of the same for Warriors Golf, with their four senior stars--Aaron Pounds, Jake Maggert, Jack Ushner and Sam McClure--looking as efficient as ever between the links.

Coach Tanner Field and the TWCA boys golf team traveled to Glen Rose, TX last week, to take part in the 5A championship which took place at Squaw Valley Golf Course.

Photo acquired via Twitter: @TWCAgolf

When all was said and done on the fairway, The Woodlands Christian Academy had won its third consecutive TAPPS State Title with a final score of 537, which was an insane 44 strokes under the second-place finisher (Hyde Park).

Furthermore, each of the aforementioned seniors finished in the Top-10, making them All-State selections. Sam McClure tied for 8th overall (140 strokes), while Jack Usner and Jake Maggert took fourth (137) and third place (132), respectively.

But of course, the icing on the cake was TWCA’s Aaron Pounds winning the boys individual State Championship, completing the course with a score of 128 (16 strokes under par).

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“Winning individually along with securing our third title in a row was an amazing way to cap off my TWCA golf career,” said Pounds. “Our team has played with so much confidence this year and we feel like we are the best team in the country. I feel like this senior class was able to leave an amazing legacy and I'm super excited for the future of the TWCA program under Coach Fields. I can't thank my teammates and coaches enough for getting me to where I am today."

Pounds will be joining teammates Usner and Maggert at Texas A&M in the upcoming school year.

“I am so excited to be alongside two of my best friends at the next level," Pounds said. "We're very competitive with each other and have been practicing and competing with one another all throughout high school, which has made us all so much better and I expect that to continue at A&M."

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

What some people might not know about Pounds is that golf wasn't his first passion.

"I love basketball," he said. "I grew up loving to watch the NBA and could name every player on the roster at one point. I played basketball up until my freshman year of high school and still love to play pickup games with my friends. It's helped me to become the golfer I am today, both physically and mentally."

However, the young man was born to be a golfer and may become a pro one day. He'll be studying Finance at Texas A&M as he and his teammates strive for that ultimate goal.

“When we all committed to A&M, we made it clear that winning a National Championship is our main focus,” Pounds said. “We’re going to work hard every day to make that a possibility. I know that managing my time wisely is going to be super important and I feel like TWCA has prepared me extremely well for my future.”