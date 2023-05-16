DYNASTY: FB Marshall continues to be THE BRAND in Texas track and field

When you look at national times in track and field, the state of Texas just jumps off the page.

The competition is fierce.

For the sixth time since 2013, Fort Bend Marshall boys track and field are Class 5A UIL Texas State Champions.

“This is Texas. It’s not supposed to happen,” Buffalo director of track and field Lloyd Banks said. “It’s not about talent, it’s about culture and competition. These kids think I’m the mad scientist having them out practicing in the cold… the wind… the rain, but I have to have them prepared for anything.”

Entering the final race of the evening, FB Marshall led Mansfield Timberview 26-22. The Buffs had to get on the podium in the 4x400 relay to secure a State Title.

“Everyone had battled all day for points,” he said. “I told them, ‘You don’t want it any other way… if you want it, let’s go’. In football, it’s like 4 and 10 with a minute to go and you hit a seam-route to win it. It’s that kind of pressure.”

That team consisted of Mason Roseboro, Kameron Williams, Paul Fisher and Nolen Richie. FB Marshall finished with 38 points beating out Frisco Lone Star with 32 points.

The Buffs are now back-to-back champions after losing several athletes to graduation a year ago and battling injuries all year.

“Coaches like to seem smart and say, ‘I known we are going to win it’,” he said. “Honestly, I didn’t know. I have to tip my cap to all of my athletes. The kids had so much fight from District, Area to Regionals. They pulled themselves up by their bootstraps all year long. They laid it down for each other and I’m so proud of them.”

The 4x100 and 4x400 relays earned bronze, while Arveyon Davis won gold in the 100 hurdles to capture enough points.

The dynasty continues to build on itself.

...

OTHER CLASS 5A NOTABLES

GOLD

Arveyon Davis, FB Marshall, 100 Hurdles

Sammy Haynes, Manvel, 100 Wheelchair

Laila Payne, Carnegie Vanguard, Girls 300 Hurdles

Kenyon Parker, Texas City, Boys 300 Hurdles

...

SILVER

Harlee Fonville, Angleton, Shot Put

Brandon Schirck, Friendswood, Shot Put

...

BRONZE

Alberto Archundia, Friendswood, Shot Put

Trenton Burningham, Kingwood Park, 800 meters

Hailey Johnson, Lake Creek, 800 meters

Alexia Washington, Terry, Triple Jump

Braden Womack, Crosby, Long Jump

FB Marshall 4x100

FB Marshall 4x200