THE SEASON FINALE: UIL Class 6A/5A Boys State Track Meet Preview

On the heels of a Spring chock full of highlight reel performances showcased on the oval, it’s time for H-Town’s premier competitors to shine.

The UIL Track & Field State Meet will be taking place from today through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, TX.

With some of the top teams in the state--Klein Forest, Fort Bend Marshall, The Woodlands, and more–primed to make history, fan-bases will be flocking to witness the spectacle.

Here are just some of the Houston-area athletes who will be representing in the UIL T&F season finale.

*Athletes are categorized according to their respective school districts

*Each “Finish” is based off of the performances made at the UIL 5A/6A Regional Meets

*Not all State Qualifiers are shown

REGION II-6A/III-6

Fort Bend ISD

Cayden Broadnax, Ridge Point--Finished 1st overall in the 100m (10.28s)

Javaris Bonner, Travis--Finished 1st overall in the 400m (47.78s)

Bryce Jones, Travis--Finished 2nd overall in the 800m (1:57.03)

Ridge Point Boys Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x100 (41.15s) & 4x200 (1:25.80)

Parker Brannon, Ridge Point--Finished 2nd overall in the Pole Vault (15-0)

Clint Yongoueth Fonkou, Elkins--Finished 2nd overall in the Triple Jump (48-2)

Humble ISD

Donovan Bradley, Summer Creek--Finished 1st overall in the 110m (13.37s) & 300m Hurdles (36.94s)

Michael Archie, Atascocita--Finished 2nd overall in the 1600m (4:12.67) & 3200m (9:06.64)

Atascocita Boys Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x400 (3:15.85)

Humble Boys Relay Team--Finished 2nd overall in the 4x400 (3:16.62)

Khyren Duhon, Summer Creek--Finished 1st overall in the Discus (193-8)

Klein ISD

Jelani Watkins, Klein Forest--Finished 2nd overall in the 200m (20.52s)

Damarien Jacobs, Klein Cain--Finished 1st overall in the 400m (47.99s)

Lawson Jacobs, Klein Forest--Finished 2nd overall in the 400m (48.23s)

Jack Boyd, Klein Oak--Finished 1st overall in the 1600m (4:19.79)

Jack Boyd, Klein Oak--Finished 2nd overall in the 3200m (9:19.02)

Klein Forest Boys Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x100 (40.97s)

D’Vonte Williams, Klein Cain--Finished 2nd overall in the Triple Jump (46-09.50)

Xavier Westmoreland, Klein--Finished 2nd overall in the Discus (156-00)

Dickinson

Marquis Johnson--Finished 2nd overall in the 100m (10.29s)

Marquis Johnson--Finished 1st overall in the 200m (20.95s)

Marquis Johnson--Finished 1st overall in the Long Jump (24-8.50)

Conroe ISD

Roberto Krosnyak, College Park--Finished 2nd overall in the 400m (48.45s)

Zeke Moreno, Oak Ridge--Finished 1st overall in the 800m (1:55.67)

Pablo Lesarri, The Woodlands--Finished 2nd overall in the 800m (1:55.96)

The Woodlands Boys Relay Team--Finished 2nd overall in the 4x200 (1:25.34)

College Park Boys Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x400 (3:16.10)

The Woodlands Boys Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x400 (3:16.46)

Colton Dement, Grand Oaks--Finished 2nd overall in the Long Jump (23-07.75)

Brian Nwugbana, The Woodlands--Finished 1st overall in the Triple Jump (47-04.25)

Silas Zimmerman, Grand Oaks--Finished 1st overall in the Pole Vault (16-00)

Mitchell Blakeslee, The Woodlands--Finished 1st overall in the Discus (176-06)

Katy ISD

Elijah Ferguson, Mayde Creek--Finished 2nd overall in the 400m (47.86s)

Jayden Keys, Tompkins--Finished 2nd overall in the 110m (13.47s) & 300m (37.55s)

Robert Austin, Seven Lakes--Finished 1st overall in the Pole Vault (16-0)

Jayden Keys, Tompkins--Finished 2nd overall in the Long Jump (24-1)

Clear Creek ISD

Jack Musgrave, Clear Lake--Finished 1st in the 800m (1:56.78)

Aldine ISD

Ryan Niblett, Eisenhower--Finished 1st overall in the Long Jump (23-08.50)

Cy-Fair ISD

Jaquaize Pettaway, Langham Creek--Finished 2nd overall in the 100m (10.27s)

Jaquaize Pettaway, Langham Creek--Finished 1st overall in the 200m (20.51s)

Benjamin Montgomery, Bridgeland--Finished 1st overall in the 3200m (9:18.99)

Jairius Burton, Cypress Falls--Finished 2nd overall in the 110m Hurdles (13.72s)

Alex Ornelas, Langham Creek--Finished 1st overall in the 300m Hurdles (36.93)

Houston ISD

Bailey Hashmi, Lamar--Finished 2nd overall in the 200m (21.27s)

Reese Vannerson III, Strake Jesuit--Finished 1st overall in the 1600m (4:10.67) & 3200m (8:58.42)

Jace Posey, Strake Jesuit--Finished 1st overall in the High Jump (6-10)

Kaleb Goodly, Lamar--Finished 2nd overall in the High Jump (6-8)

Alvin ISD

Shadow Creek Boys Relay--Finished 2nd in the 4x200 (1:26.94)

Theo Randle, Shadow Creek--Finished 2nd in the Discus (191-6)

Pearland ISD

Christopher Herpin III, Dawson--Finished 1st overall in the Shot Put (58-9)

Joshua Gillis-Harry, Dawson--Finished 1st overall in the Triple Jump (49-5.50)

REGION II-5A/III-5A

Fort Bend ISD

Anthony Momon-Lattimore, Willowridge--Finished 2nd overall in the 200m (21.52s)

Mason Roseboro, Marshall--Finished 2nd overall in the 400m (49.29s)

Arveyon Davis, Marshall--Finished 1st overall in the 110m Hurdles (13.53s)

Arveyon Davis, Marshall--Finished 2nd overall in the 300m Hurdles (37.34s)

Marshall Boys Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x100 (40.41s)

Marshall Boys Relay Team--Finished 2nd overall in the 4x400 (3:19.76)

Humble ISD

Trenton Burningham, Kingwood Park--Finished 1st overall in the 800m (1:58.10)

Montgomery ISD

Carter Gordy, Lake Creek--Finished 1st overall in the 3200m (9:13.57)

Louie Adams, Montgomery--Finished 2nd overall in the 110m Hurdles (14.84s)

Connor Skopik, Lake Creek--Finished 2nd overall in the Pole Vault (14-6)

Friendswood

Brandon Schirck--Finished 1st overall in the Shot Put (57-4)

Alberto Archundia--Finished 2nd overall in the Shot Put (57-1.25)

Crosby

Braden Womack--Finished 2nd overall in the Long Jump (22-9)

Angleton

Maylek Woods--Finished 1st overall in the Long Jump (23-2.50)

Magnolia ISD

Jonathan Bravenec, Magnolia--Finished 2nd overall in the Triple Jump (47-11.75)