THE SEASON FINALE: UIL Class 6A/5A Boys State Track Meet Preview

On the heels of a Spring chock full of highlight reel performances showcased on the oval, it’s time for H-Town’s premier competitors to shine.
The UIL Track & Field State Meet will be taking place from today through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, TX.
With some of the top teams in the state--Klein Forest, Fort Bend Marshall, The Woodlands, and more–primed to make history, fan-bases will be flocking to witness the spectacle.
Here are just some of the Houston-area athletes who will be representing in the UIL T&F season finale.
*Athletes are categorized according to their respective school districts
*Each “Finish” is based off of the performances made at the UIL 5A/6A Regional Meets
*Not all State Qualifiers are shown
REGION II-6A/III-6
Fort Bend ISD
Cayden Broadnax, Ridge Point--Finished 1st overall in the 100m (10.28s)
Javaris Bonner, Travis--Finished 1st overall in the 400m (47.78s)
Bryce Jones, Travis--Finished 2nd overall in the 800m (1:57.03)
Ridge Point Boys Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x100 (41.15s) & 4x200 (1:25.80)
Parker Brannon, Ridge Point--Finished 2nd overall in the Pole Vault (15-0)
Clint Yongoueth Fonkou, Elkins--Finished 2nd overall in the Triple Jump (48-2)
2022-23 Ridge Point Track & Field Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Humble ISD
Donovan Bradley, Summer Creek--Finished 1st overall in the 110m (13.37s) & 300m Hurdles (36.94s)
Michael Archie, Atascocita--Finished 2nd overall in the 1600m (4:12.67) & 3200m (9:06.64)
Atascocita Boys Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x400 (3:15.85)
Humble Boys Relay Team--Finished 2nd overall in the 4x400 (3:16.62)
Khyren Duhon, Summer Creek--Finished 1st overall in the Discus (193-8)
Klein ISD
Jelani Watkins, Klein Forest--Finished 2nd overall in the 200m (20.52s)
Damarien Jacobs, Klein Cain--Finished 1st overall in the 400m (47.99s)
Lawson Jacobs, Klein Forest--Finished 2nd overall in the 400m (48.23s)
Jack Boyd, Klein Oak--Finished 1st overall in the 1600m (4:19.79)
Jack Boyd, Klein Oak--Finished 2nd overall in the 3200m (9:19.02)
Klein Forest Boys Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x100 (40.97s)
D’Vonte Williams, Klein Cain--Finished 2nd overall in the Triple Jump (46-09.50)
Xavier Westmoreland, Klein--Finished 2nd overall in the Discus (156-00)
Klein Forest's Jelani WatkinsBradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Dickinson
Marquis Johnson--Finished 2nd overall in the 100m (10.29s)
Marquis Johnson--Finished 1st overall in the 200m (20.95s)
Marquis Johnson--Finished 1st overall in the Long Jump (24-8.50)
Conroe ISD
Roberto Krosnyak, College Park--Finished 2nd overall in the 400m (48.45s)
Zeke Moreno, Oak Ridge--Finished 1st overall in the 800m (1:55.67)
Pablo Lesarri, The Woodlands--Finished 2nd overall in the 800m (1:55.96)
The Woodlands Boys Relay Team--Finished 2nd overall in the 4x200 (1:25.34)
College Park Boys Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x400 (3:16.10)
The Woodlands Boys Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x400 (3:16.46)
Colton Dement, Grand Oaks--Finished 2nd overall in the Long Jump (23-07.75)
Brian Nwugbana, The Woodlands--Finished 1st overall in the Triple Jump (47-04.25)
Silas Zimmerman, Grand Oaks--Finished 1st overall in the Pole Vault (16-00)
Mitchell Blakeslee, The Woodlands--Finished 1st overall in the Discus (176-06)
Katy ISD
Elijah Ferguson, Mayde Creek--Finished 2nd overall in the 400m (47.86s)
Jayden Keys, Tompkins--Finished 2nd overall in the 110m (13.47s) & 300m (37.55s)
Robert Austin, Seven Lakes--Finished 1st overall in the Pole Vault (16-0)
Jayden Keys, Tompkins--Finished 2nd overall in the Long Jump (24-1)
Clear Creek ISD
Jack Musgrave, Clear Lake--Finished 1st in the 800m (1:56.78)
Aldine ISD
Ryan Niblett, Eisenhower--Finished 1st overall in the Long Jump (23-08.50)
Eisenhower's Ryan NiblettJuan De Leon (VYPE)
Cy-Fair ISD
Jaquaize Pettaway, Langham Creek--Finished 2nd overall in the 100m (10.27s)
Jaquaize Pettaway, Langham Creek--Finished 1st overall in the 200m (20.51s)
Benjamin Montgomery, Bridgeland--Finished 1st overall in the 3200m (9:18.99)
Jairius Burton, Cypress Falls--Finished 2nd overall in the 110m Hurdles (13.72s)
Alex Ornelas, Langham Creek--Finished 1st overall in the 300m Hurdles (36.93)
Houston ISD
Bailey Hashmi, Lamar--Finished 2nd overall in the 200m (21.27s)
Reese Vannerson III, Strake Jesuit--Finished 1st overall in the 1600m (4:10.67) & 3200m (8:58.42)
Jace Posey, Strake Jesuit--Finished 1st overall in the High Jump (6-10)
Kaleb Goodly, Lamar--Finished 2nd overall in the High Jump (6-8)
Alvin ISD
Shadow Creek Boys Relay--Finished 2nd in the 4x200 (1:26.94)
Theo Randle, Shadow Creek--Finished 2nd in the Discus (191-6)
Pearland ISD
Christopher Herpin III, Dawson--Finished 1st overall in the Shot Put (58-9)
Joshua Gillis-Harry, Dawson--Finished 1st overall in the Triple Jump (49-5.50)
REGION II-5A/III-5A
Fort Bend ISD
Anthony Momon-Lattimore, Willowridge--Finished 2nd overall in the 200m (21.52s)
Mason Roseboro, Marshall--Finished 2nd overall in the 400m (49.29s)
Arveyon Davis, Marshall--Finished 1st overall in the 110m Hurdles (13.53s)
Arveyon Davis, Marshall--Finished 2nd overall in the 300m Hurdles (37.34s)
Marshall Boys Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x100 (40.41s)
Marshall Boys Relay Team--Finished 2nd overall in the 4x400 (3:19.76)
2022-23 Fort Bend Marshall Track & FieldJustin Hartojo (VYPE)
Humble ISD
Trenton Burningham, Kingwood Park--Finished 1st overall in the 800m (1:58.10)
Montgomery ISD
Carter Gordy, Lake Creek--Finished 1st overall in the 3200m (9:13.57)
Louie Adams, Montgomery--Finished 2nd overall in the 110m Hurdles (14.84s)
Connor Skopik, Lake Creek--Finished 2nd overall in the Pole Vault (14-6)
Friendswood
Brandon Schirck--Finished 1st overall in the Shot Put (57-4)
Alberto Archundia--Finished 2nd overall in the Shot Put (57-1.25)
Crosby
Braden Womack--Finished 2nd overall in the Long Jump (22-9)
Crosby's Braden WomackBradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Angleton
Maylek Woods--Finished 1st overall in the Long Jump (23-2.50)
Magnolia ISD
Jonathan Bravenec, Magnolia--Finished 2nd overall in the Triple Jump (47-11.75)