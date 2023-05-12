(Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

STRIVING FOR GLORY: Previewing the UIL Class 6A/5A Girls State Track Meet

Following a year in which records have been shattered, it’s finally time the best athletes in H-Town leave their mark on the track.

The UIL Track & Field State Meet will be taking place from today through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, TX.

With an amalgamation of some of the most premier groups in the state--Klein Forest, Grand Oaks, Summer Creek, and more–going for gold, fan-bases from all around will gather to watch their teams compete.

Here are just some of the Houston-area female athletes who will be representing in the UIL T&F season finale.

…

*Athletes are categorized according to their respective school districts

*Each “Finish” is based off of the performances made at the UIL 5A/6A Regional Meets

*Not all State Qualifiers are shown

REGION II-6A/III-6A

Fort Bend ISD

Taylor Jackson, Elkins--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 200m (23.54)

Amariya Hardeman, Bush--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 200m (23.70s)

Elkins' Taylor Jackson

Humble ISD

Nita Koom-Dadzie, Kingwood--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 100m (11.29s)

Lashavia Barclay, Atascocita--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 100m Hurdles (14.02s)

Brooke Lloyd, Summer Creek--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 400m (55.20s)

Phoenix Phillips, Summer Creek--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 300m Hurdles (42.90s)

Summer Creek Girls Relay Team--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 4x100 (47.11s) & 4x400 (3:44.98)

Mia Maxwell, Atascocita--Finished 1st overall in the Girls Triple Jump (40-11.25)

Paris Kimble, Atascocita--Finished 1st in the Girls Shot Put (44-10.25)

Klein ISD

Madison Evans, Klein Forest--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 400m (57.69s)

Felicity Hamilton, Klein Cain--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 1600m (4:58.48)

Klein Forest Girls Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x100 (45.71s)

Klein Forest Girls Relay Team--Finished 2nd overall in the 4x200 (1:37.48)

India Alix, Klein--Finished 1st overall in the Girls Long Jump (20-03.75)

India Alix, Klein--Finished 1st overall in the Girls Triple Jump (41-11.25)

Tirea Reed, Klein Cain--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls Discus (139-05.00)

Cornelia Watts, Klein Forest--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls Shot Put (41-11.25)

Klein's India AlixJustin Hartojo (VYPE)

Dickinson

Girls Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x100 (46.54s) & 4x200 (1:36. 91)

Conroe ISD

Jordyn Price, Grand Oaks--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 100m (11.27s)

Majesty Omeye, Conroe--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 400m (57.45s)

Gia Kurp, The Woodlands--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 800m (2:18.45)

Staucie Lees, Grand Oaks--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 1600m (4:59.97)

Staucie Lees, Grand Oaks--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 3200m (10:44.69)

Jaela Auguste, Grand Oaks--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls High Jump (5-08.00)

Sophia Kowalski, Grand Oaks--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls Pole Vault (12-06)

Katy ISD

Elizabeth Brooks, Katy--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 800m (2:14. 31)

Tiyan Ogbeid, Katy Jordan--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 800m (2:14.57)

Addison Schroeder, Katy Taylor--Finished 1st overall in the Girls Pole Vault (11-9)

Bella Borreson, Cinco Ranch--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls Pole Vault (11-6)

Janey Campbell, Seven Lakes--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls Shot Put (43-8.75)

Janey Campbell, Seven Lakes--Finished 1st overall in the Girls Discus (145-0)

Chineye Uzoh, Seven Lakes--Finished 1st overall in the Girls High Jump (5-8)

Clear Creek ISD

Katherine Valentine, Clear Falls--Finished 1st in the Girls 1600m (4:56.54)

Kennedy Thompson, Clear Brook--Finished 2nd in the Girls Discus (138-6)

Spring Branch ISD

Indya Dotson, Memorial--Finished 1st in the Girls Long Jump (18-3.50)

Memorial's Indya DotsonBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Cy-Fair ISD

Celeste Robinson, Cy Ranch--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 100m (11.34s)

Lillian Harden, Bridgeland--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 100m Hurdles (13.74s)

Sydnee Burr, Cypress Park--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls High Jump (19-10.00)

Houston ISD

Kiara Scott, Westbury--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls Long Jump (18-2.50)

Alvin ISD

Nia Parks, Shadow Creek--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 400m (55.57s)

Shadow Creek Girls Relay Team--Finished 2nd overall in the 4x200 (1:38.48)

Shadow Creek Girls Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x400 (3:44.63)

Pearland ISD

Madison Peters, Pearland--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 1600m (5:01.65)

Madison Peters, Pearland--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 3200m (10:42.73)

REGION II-5A/III-5A

Fort Bend ISD

Marshall Girls Relay Team--Finished 2nd overall in the 4x100 (48.18s) & 4x400 (3:56.22)

Marshall Girls Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x200 (1:40.91)

2022-23 Fort Bend Marshall T&FJustin Hartojo (VYPE)

Humble ISD

Courtney Daniel, Kingwood Park--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls Shot Put (40-6)

Lamar Consolidated ISD

Justice Black, Terry--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 100m (12.08s)

Alexia Washington, Terry--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls Long Jump (18-0.25)

Alexia Washington, Terry--Finished 1st overall in the Girls Triple Jump (41-11)

Terry's Alexia Washington Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Montgomery ISD

Hailey Johnson, Lake Creek--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 800m (2:13.82)

Angleton

Harlee Fonville--Finished 1st overall in the Girls Discus (137-9)

Barbers Hill

Kaci Andrus--Finished 1st overall in the Girls High Jump (5-6)