STRIVING FOR GLORY: Previewing the UIL Class 6A/5A Girls State Track Meet

Following a year in which records have been shattered, it’s finally time the best athletes in H-Town leave their mark on the track.
The UIL Track & Field State Meet will be taking place from today through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, TX.
With an amalgamation of some of the most premier groups in the state--Klein Forest, Grand Oaks, Summer Creek, and more–going for gold, fan-bases from all around will gather to watch their teams compete.
Here are just some of the Houston-area female athletes who will be representing in the UIL T&F season finale.
*Athletes are categorized according to their respective school districts
*Each “Finish” is based off of the performances made at the UIL 5A/6A Regional Meets
*Not all State Qualifiers are shown
REGION II-6A/III-6A
Fort Bend ISD
Taylor Jackson, Elkins--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 200m (23.54)
Amariya Hardeman, Bush--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 200m (23.70s)
Elkins' Taylor Jackson
Humble ISD
Nita Koom-Dadzie, Kingwood--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 100m (11.29s)
Lashavia Barclay, Atascocita--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 100m Hurdles (14.02s)
Brooke Lloyd, Summer Creek--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 400m (55.20s)
Phoenix Phillips, Summer Creek--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 300m Hurdles (42.90s)
Summer Creek Girls Relay Team--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 4x100 (47.11s) & 4x400 (3:44.98)
Mia Maxwell, Atascocita--Finished 1st overall in the Girls Triple Jump (40-11.25)
Paris Kimble, Atascocita--Finished 1st in the Girls Shot Put (44-10.25)
Klein ISD
Madison Evans, Klein Forest--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 400m (57.69s)
Felicity Hamilton, Klein Cain--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 1600m (4:58.48)
Klein Forest Girls Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x100 (45.71s)
Klein Forest Girls Relay Team--Finished 2nd overall in the 4x200 (1:37.48)
India Alix, Klein--Finished 1st overall in the Girls Long Jump (20-03.75)
India Alix, Klein--Finished 1st overall in the Girls Triple Jump (41-11.25)
Tirea Reed, Klein Cain--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls Discus (139-05.00)
Cornelia Watts, Klein Forest--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls Shot Put (41-11.25)
Klein's India AlixJustin Hartojo (VYPE)
Dickinson
Girls Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x100 (46.54s) & 4x200 (1:36. 91)
Conroe ISD
Jordyn Price, Grand Oaks--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 100m (11.27s)
Majesty Omeye, Conroe--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 400m (57.45s)
Gia Kurp, The Woodlands--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 800m (2:18.45)
Staucie Lees, Grand Oaks--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 1600m (4:59.97)
Staucie Lees, Grand Oaks--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 3200m (10:44.69)
Jaela Auguste, Grand Oaks--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls High Jump (5-08.00)
Sophia Kowalski, Grand Oaks--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls Pole Vault (12-06)
Katy ISD
Elizabeth Brooks, Katy--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 800m (2:14. 31)
Tiyan Ogbeid, Katy Jordan--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 800m (2:14.57)
Addison Schroeder, Katy Taylor--Finished 1st overall in the Girls Pole Vault (11-9)
Bella Borreson, Cinco Ranch--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls Pole Vault (11-6)
Janey Campbell, Seven Lakes--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls Shot Put (43-8.75)
Janey Campbell, Seven Lakes--Finished 1st overall in the Girls Discus (145-0)
Chineye Uzoh, Seven Lakes--Finished 1st overall in the Girls High Jump (5-8)
Clear Creek ISD
Katherine Valentine, Clear Falls--Finished 1st in the Girls 1600m (4:56.54)
Kennedy Thompson, Clear Brook--Finished 2nd in the Girls Discus (138-6)
Spring Branch ISD
Indya Dotson, Memorial--Finished 1st in the Girls Long Jump (18-3.50)
Memorial's Indya DotsonBradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Cy-Fair ISD
Celeste Robinson, Cy Ranch--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 100m (11.34s)
Lillian Harden, Bridgeland--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 100m Hurdles (13.74s)
Sydnee Burr, Cypress Park--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls High Jump (19-10.00)
Houston ISD
Kiara Scott, Westbury--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls Long Jump (18-2.50)
Alvin ISD
Nia Parks, Shadow Creek--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 400m (55.57s)
Shadow Creek Girls Relay Team--Finished 2nd overall in the 4x200 (1:38.48)
Shadow Creek Girls Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x400 (3:44.63)
Pearland ISD
Madison Peters, Pearland--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 1600m (5:01.65)
Madison Peters, Pearland--Finished 1st overall in the Girls 3200m (10:42.73)
REGION II-5A/III-5A
Fort Bend ISD
Marshall Girls Relay Team--Finished 2nd overall in the 4x100 (48.18s) & 4x400 (3:56.22)
Marshall Girls Relay Team--Finished 1st overall in the 4x200 (1:40.91)
2022-23 Fort Bend Marshall T&FJustin Hartojo (VYPE)
Humble ISD
Courtney Daniel, Kingwood Park--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls Shot Put (40-6)
Lamar Consolidated ISD
Justice Black, Terry--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 100m (12.08s)
Alexia Washington, Terry--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls Long Jump (18-0.25)
Alexia Washington, Terry--Finished 1st overall in the Girls Triple Jump (41-11)
Terry's Alexia Washington Juan De Leon (VYPE)
Montgomery ISD
Hailey Johnson, Lake Creek--Finished 2nd overall in the Girls 800m (2:13.82)
Angleton
Harlee Fonville--Finished 1st overall in the Girls Discus (137-9)
Barbers Hill
Kaci Andrus--Finished 1st overall in the Girls High Jump (5-6)