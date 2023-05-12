SPEED MERCHANT: Coleman Leaving Legacy On FBCA T&F “Dream Team”

THE TRACK AND FIELD PROGRAM AT FORT BEND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY HAS BECOME SYNONYMOUS WITH EXCELLENCE IN RECENT YEARS.

Given the team’s overall reputation, which includes a 2022 TAPPS State Championship, it should go without saying that the individuals who carry the banner for the Eagles are among the most elite athletes in Texas.

Enter Brooke Coleman. As a senior track star, Coleman has played a key role in establishing FBCA girls track and field as a state super-power. Paired with several other star athletes, such as Bayleigh Minor, Gabbie Washington, Daniella Herrera and Brooke Perry, the Eagles’ talent is unmatched.

“We have a really fun group of girls,” said Coleman. “This being my senior year, I wanted to make it as memorable as possible. Our successes along the way have made my time here invaluable.”

Under the direction of coach Deon Minor, the Eagles are coached by one of the best in the business.

“He (Coach Minor) has had a tremendous influence on my athleticism since he’s so well-seasoned in the sport,” Coleman said. “Although he’s taught me a lot about the mechanical and mental aspects that come with the sport, the No.1 thing he’s instilled in us is reminding us to enjoy the experience and just have fun.”

Coleman’s experience has not only garnered her the distinction of running the fastest 100m dash in school history (11.95 sec.), but the opportunity to continue her athletic career at the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA).

“I’ve never been one to stray away from new experiences,” she said. “Obviously, the Air Force will be a new experience for me, but I’m not scared.I’m definitely excited to see the type of people that will help me to grow as a person and improve my capabilities while being part of the US military.”

With all the preceding accolades to her name and the ones yet to come, what is the end-game for Coleman?

“I want to be remembered as part of the ‘dream team’ that FBCA has created,” said Coleman. “This is such an athletically-gifted group of girls. The talent we have can’t be ignored. With that being said, I want to make sure that I leave my mark as a part of that legacy.”