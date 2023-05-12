REMEMBER THE NAME: Bazmore Is Leader Of Cougar Den

CROSBY BASEBALL RETURNED TO THE DIAMOND THIS SPRING WITH THE SAME VIGOR THEY HAD A YEAR AGO WHEN THE COOGS WON THEIR FIRST DISTRICT TITLE SINCE 2016.

This isn’t a coincidence, considering the fact that reigning District MVP and first-team, all-state selection Sean Bazmore is back in the lineup.

Bazmore was the marquee piece of the Crosby team in 2022, propelling them to the UIL Regional Quarterfinals. However, a mere three rounds won’t suffice for the senior this season.

“This team has the talent to go all the way to State,” said Bazmore. “We can compete with the best of them. We have kids who have played baseball their entire lives and we made it all the way to the third round last year when nobody believed in us. When we all buy into the mentality of our new coach [Steven Hutcherson] has for us, I know we can go far.”

The Crosby infielder has been a four-year varsity letterman, often playing at third-base or shortstop when not on the mound. His is the undisputed leader in the clubhouse for the Cougars.

Based on Bazmore’s upbringing, it would seem that he was always meant to play on the Crosby diamond.

“Ever since I was a little kid, wearing the pinstripe has always been a big deal to me and my family,” Bazmore said. “I’ve had friends who had older brothers playing, so I’d always be at the field becoming familiar with the coaches.”

Speaking of recruiting, Bazmore’s performance during his high school career has garnered him the chance to take the junior-college route to play for Angelina College.

“It was such a relief to finally know I’m going to play at the next level,” he said. “I’ve been grinding my whole life, trying to improve on my game. One day I went to a tournament and one of the Angelina coaches saw me play and offered me a scholarship. I felt such joy and relief in that moment, and I’ve been playing my best since committing.”

When he’s not doing his pregame rituals, such as listening to “Imperial March” (Darth Vader theme) from Star Wars or eating a double cheeseburger meal from McDonalds, Bazmore has a deeper purpose in mind for his final season as a Cougar.

“I just want people and kids to remember my name,” said Bazmore. “Because I’ve always remembered the name Hunter Hearn, who went on to play for Sam Houston and was later drafted by the Phillies. I just want to be someone who others look up to and come talk to if they need help with anything. I hope to leave something of a legacy at Crosby.”