FOLLOWING THROUGH: LSA Girls Golf claims TAPPS 5A Title

Following a tremendous season, in which they progressed up the ranks against some stellar competition, Lutheran South Girls Golf had finally reached the State Final.

Coach Geoff Stresman and his group of methodical competitors traveled to Glen Rose, TX on Monday, to take part in the TAPPS 5A Championship which took place at Squaw Valley Golf Course.

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Being one of three teams to advance to State, it goes without saying that LSA has displayed next-level efficiency between the links throughout the Spring, which was further evidenced by how the girls performed in the final tournament.

Once the tournament had concluded on Tuesday, the Lady Pioneers had become TAPPS 5A State Champions with a final composite score of 689, which was five strokes below the second-place finisher.

LSA's Addison TrahanBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

In addition, LSA freshmen Addison Trahan and Emma Poffinbarger were named TAPPS All-State Golfers after individually finishing in 8th (160) and 9th (162) place, respectively.

LSA's Emma PoffinbargerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

This was no simple feat to accomplish, as it marks only the second time in school history that a golf team has won it all.

What’s even more impressive is the remarkable talent these girls possess, in spite of their considerable youth.

Given that fact, who’s to say they won’t run it back a year from now?