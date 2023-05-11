RACK ‘EM UP: The must-see matchups of 5A Area baseball; photo gallery

The Bi-District round of UIL baseball provided the Houston area with a picturesque appetizer of what’s to come as the postseason unfolds.

Perennial powerhouses--Friendswood, Barbers Hill, and Magnolia West--remain as dominant ever, while the challengers are hot on their heels.

Given the close proximity of these ballclubs, in terms of both location and skill level, the exhibitions yet to come should keep fans at the edge of their seats.

With that being said, here are VYPE’s picks for the can’t-miss series matchups of the UIL-Class 5A Area Round.

H-Town 5A Standouts: Dane Perry (So. IF)--Friendswood

Brandon Seidmeyer (Sr. C/OF)--Magnolia West

Micah Dean (Sr. SS)--Foster

Arthur Perez (Sr. P/OF)--Milby

Jovanni Saenz (Sr. SS) & Carter Underwood (Sr. 2B)--Crosby

Ethan Uribe (Sr. IF)--Lake Creek

Carson Garrett (Sr. CF)--Barbers Hill

Austin Vargas (Sr. LHP)--Fulshear

Easton Tumis (Sr. P)--Friendswood

Tristan Spears (Sr. 3B)--La Porte

James Ellwanger (Sr. P)--Magnolia West

No. 1--Barbers Hill Eagles v. Foster Falcons

2022-23 Barbers Hill Baseball

Barbers Hill Eagles

2022-23 Regular Season : 21-10-1/District 17-5A Champions

Head Coach : David Denny

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 3-1, Game 2: W 6-5) v. Galveston Ball

Foster Falcons

2022-23 Regular Season : 23-9/Finished 2nd in District 20-5A

Head Coach : Mick Tosch

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 5-0, Game 2: W 12-3) v. Galena Park

Barbers Hill started off their postseason with class against a respectable Galveston Ball team.

After being eliminated in the first round a year ago, the Eagles are already ahead of schedule now that they have reached the Area Round. However, they don't intend to be complacent now.

With all the star-power on their loaded lineup--such as seniors SHSU-signee Jace Martinez (Sr. SS), catcher Gage Kimble (Odessa), Tarleton State signee Carson Garrett (Sr. CF), and RHP Briley Van (Hill College)--Barbers Hill rounds out to be an imposing force in the 5A race.

However, Foster could give them a run for their money.

The Falcons were dominant on the diamond against Galena Park last week. Their strengths were on full display, starting with a stifling Game No. 1 shutout delivered by Arizona State-commit Chase Batten (Jr. LHP/OF), who sat ten batters down.

Foster was not lacking in the hitting department either, as senior SS Micah Dean (Kansas State-signee) went 5-for-8 through the two-game sweep, with five RBIs, five runs scored, plus one homer.

This is the game to watch.

2022-23 Foster Falcons Baseball

No. 2--Crosby Cougars v. Fulshear Chargers

2022-23 Crosby Cougars Baseball

Crosby Cougars

2022-23 Regular Season : 19-9-2/Finished 2nd in District 17-5A

Head Coach : Steven Hutcherson

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : 2-1 Series Win (Game 1: L 3-6, Game 2: W 3-2, Game 3: W 6-5)

Fulshear Chargers

2022-23 Regular Season : 22-8-1/District 20-5A Champions

Head Coach : Robb Jensen

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 8-2, Game 2: W 12-1) v. Fort Bend Austin

As their 2023 postseason debut can indicate, Crosby is nothing if not resilient.

After dropping the first game to Santa Fe, the Cougars responded with a hard-fought victory in the next game. Subsequently, Coach Hutcherson's group came in the clutch to take the deciding match, in a rainy extra-inning thriller that saw Crosby advance to the Area Round.

Junior Kade Eudy (Jr. RHP/UTL) showed prowess on the mound in Game No. 2, maintaining a 0.00 ERA into the seventh inning, while racking up 8 K's. In addition, senior 2B Carter Underwood was consistently efficient at the plate, batting just over .450, with an RBI and one run scored throughout the series.

Fulshear displayed precisely how they were the district champs of Lamar CISD in their sweep over Fort Bend Austin.

Led by Texas A&M signee, senior lefty Austin Vargas, the Chargers have been dominant all season, with fellow seniors Lane Arroyos (1B) and Tyler Schumann (SS) being among the top batters on their imposing lineup.

This matchup evokes a bit of déjà vu, considering these two teams faced off in the Area Round a year ago, in which Crosby won the series 2-1. With that in mind, there's plenty at stake in this rematch, so be sure to tune in.

2022-23 Fulshear Chargers Baseball

No. 3--Friendswood Mustangs v. Milby Buffaloes

2022-23 Friendswood Mustangs Baseball

Friendswood Mustangs

2022-23 Regular Season : 24-4-2/District 18-5A Champions

Head Coach : Robert Benavides

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 12-3, Game 2: W 10-3) v. Port Neches-Groves

Milby Buffaloes

2022-23 Regular Season : 23-5-1/Finished 2nd in District 19-5A

Head Coach : Carlos Morales

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 3-2, Game 2: W 11-8) v. Lamar Consolidated

What more can be said about Friendswood that isn't already common knowledge at this point?

Coach Robert Benavides has accrued one of the most stacked rosters in the state, and their preceding successes--most recently a trip to the 2022 state championship--speak for themselves.

With a slew of college bound athletes--junior Kyle Lockhart (Oklahoma), sophomore Dane Perry (Texas Tech), and seniors Boots Landry (Texas A&M) and Easton Tumis (Texas)-- anchoring Friendswood's lineup, the Mustangs' showcased a commanding two-game sweep against PNG last week. That is merely a taste of what this group is capable of.

However, Milby will not be so eager to go gently into that good night.

Following their 3-2 nail-biter in Game No. 1, the Houston ISD reps defeated a tough Lamar Consolidated team in the series clincher (11-8) with style, thanks in large part to senior Arthur Perez. The Buffs pitcher/outfielder went 3-for-3 last Friday, with three RBIs, plus an additional four that he scored as a baserunner.

Furthermore, Alex Lopez (Jr. C) played a key role in the high-scoring finale, batting for .800 with a whopping six RBIs.

Both of these teams mascots are often known for the occasional stampede in nature, which could be the metaphorically be case in the matchup between these two H-Town ballclubs.

Which one will be leading the charge?

2022-23 Milby Buffs Baseball

No. 4--Lake Creek Lions v. Austin McCallum Knights

2022-23 Lake Creek Baseball

Lake Creek Lions

2022-23 Regular Season : 20-9/Finished 2nd in District 21-5A

Head Coach : Jeremy Schramm

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : 11-1 Win v. Shoemaker

Austin McCallum Knights

2022-23 Regular Season : 24-8-1/District 24-5A Champions

Head Coach : Trey Honeycutt

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 13-11, Game 2: W 2-1) v. East View

Lake Creek started the postseason like they were shot out of a cannon, outclassing Shoemaker with authority.

Their double-digit victory can be accredited to the various sluggers on the lineup, beginning with senior IF Ethan Uribe who compiled a trio of hits while knocking one over the fence. Fellow seniors Samson Pugh (IF) and James Kennedy (OF) also contributed to the scoring by collecting a pair of hits each.

And who could forget about Texas A&M-signee Weston Moss (RHP) who was the primary figure in thwarting Shoemaker's offense, while racking up ten strikeouts in the process.

McCallum has been a major player in the Austin area throughout year, so a sweep might not come so easily.

However, given all the talent on the Lions' roster, the fan base should be in for a treat.

No. 5--Magnolia West Mustangs v. Pflugerville Panthers

2022-23 Magnolia West Baseball

Magnolia West Mustangs

2022-23 Regular Season : 24-4/District 21-5A Champions

Head Coach : Travis Earles

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 10-0, Game 2: W 10-0) v. Killeen

Pflugerville Panthers

2022-23 Regular Season : 15-17/Finished 4th in District 23-5A

Head Coach : Dale Waggoner

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 12-0, Game 2: W 5-1) v. Austin LASA

Magnolia West's introduction to this year's playoffs was nothing short of utterly dominant.

Having outscored Killeen 20-0, the Mustangs reminded H-Town that they are to be considered a major player in the Class 5A brackets.

The series clincher was made especially sweet, as seniors James Ellwanger (DBU-signee) and Caylon Dygert combined for a no-hitter to punch their team's ticket to Round No. 2.

Mag West's batters were clearly having a field day this past Saturday. Rice-signee Jackson Blank and senior C/OF Brandon Seidmeyer both hitting two into play, while junior SS/RHP Trenton Buckley had a trio of RBIs, and Caldwell McFaddin (So. IF/P) knocking two more runners across home plate.

The 'Stangs will see to it that this momentum persists as they prepare to take on Pflugerville in the coming days.

OTHERS TO WATCH

