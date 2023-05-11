BLOCKBUSTERS: Top matchups of the Class 6A Area Round; photo gallery

Class 6A’s opening round has effectively set the stage for the upcoming spectacle of postseason baseball.

City-wide fanbases should be chomping at the bit for the various contenders and dark horses slotted to face off through the coming days of the Area Round.

Without further ado, here are VYPE’s picks for the can’t-miss series matchups of the UIL-Class 6A Area Round.

Who you got going to Round No. 3?

H-Town 6A Standouts: Dillon Staples (Sr. OF)--Oak Ridge

Dylan Parton (Sr. P/IF)--Cy-Fair

Anthony Avalos (Sr. SS)--Pearland

Landon West (Sr. C)--Tompkins

William Hill (So. OF)--Summer Creek

Graham Laxton (Sr. SS)--Katy

Parker Collier (So. C)--Clear Falls

Brayden Sharp (Sr. LHP/OF)--The Woodlands

Connor Judge (Sr. RHP)--College Park

Alan Lopez (Sr. 2B)--Tomball

Daelan Fears (Sr. P)--Klein Collins

Kendall George (Sr. OF)--Atascocita

Austin Dolezal (Jr. LHP)--Grand Oaks

Brady Sullivan (Sr. OF)--Cypress Woods

Liam O'Leary (Sr. C)--Kingwood

Bret Deegan (Sr. P/1B)--Klein Oak

No. 1--Atascocita Eagles v. Pearland Oilers

2022-23 Atascocita Baseball

Atascocita Eagles

2022-23 Regular Season : 21-10-2/Finished 3rd in District 21-6A

Head Coach : Eric Matthews

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : 2-1 Series Win (Game 1: W 3-2, Game 2: L 0-4, Game 3: W 6-4) v. Deer Park

Pearland Oilers

2022-23 Regular Season : 27-5-1/District 23-6A Champions

Head Coach : David Rogers

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 11-3, Game 2: W 11-1) v. Brazoswood

What an exhilarating postseason debut Atascocita had!

The Eagles had the district 22-6A runner-ups against the ropes for the entirety of their thrilling series, ultimately resulting in a 6-4 series clincher over a formidable Deer Park team.

You wouldn't have guessed that AHS missed out on the playoffs last season by the way they've performed throughout 2023. Sixteenth-year coach Eric Matthews has an imposing roster--Arkansas-signee Kendall George (Sr. OF), with 2022 second-teamers Kaden McCoy (Jr. IF/P) and Nicholas Baker (Jr. RHP)--prepared to take their talents to the next round.

On the flip side, Pearland showcased exactly why they reached the Regional Semis a year ago, during their outclassing against Brazoswood.

Any one player on their lineup is liable to go off, evidenced by big-time hits made by various batters--senior SS Anthony Avalos, Texas A&M-signee Caden Ferraro (Sr. P/1B), SHSU-signee Brett Smajstrla (Sr. OF), and senior C/3B Jace Caceres--through the first series.

Pair that with the lethal pitching at coach Rogers' disposal--Tennessee-commit Ryler Smart (LHP), junior righty Jake Mader-Cooper, the aforementioned Ferraro, and more--and the Oilers look to be one of the most lethal programs in the state.

This should amount to be one of the more entertaining bouts to witness this week.

Some of the stars of 2022-23 Pearland Baseball

No. 2--Cy-Fair Bobcats v. Katy Tigers

2022-23 Cy-Fair Bobcats Baseball

Cypress-Fair Bobcats

2022-23 Regular Season: 18-14/District 17-6A Champions

Head Coach : Billy Hardin

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District: Series Sweep (Game 1: W 11-1, Game 2: W 5-2) v. Westside

Katy Tigers

2022-23 Regular Season : 22-6-3/Finished 3rd in District 19-6A

Head Coach : Wes Hearne

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 13-0, Game 2: W 16-6) v. Fort Bend Austin

Cy-Fair earned their fourth district title out of the the last five years, this Spring, for good reason.

For one thing, the BFND crew's bullpen can be downright lethal. This was evidenced by the lockdown pitching shown by seniors Brayden Vickery and Dylan Parton, with the latter throwing 10 Ks while allowing a single run in the series clincher.

In addition, coach Billy Hardin has a highly capable group of batters, featuring the likes of 2022 first-team all-district selections--seniors outfielders Kyle Chambers and Parker Lewis--to anchor the pack.

Katy has imposed their will on the opposition on more than one occasion throughout this season as well.

The dominance displayed against Fort Bend Austin is just a taste of what the Tigers are capable of, in all facets of the game.

Senior catcher/infielder Brady Englett had one of his best performances of the year, hitting not one, but two long-bombs to to cap off Katy's first round sweep. Team captain Graham Laxton (Sr. IF) and senior Cole Kaase were also among those on the lineup who were major contributors to the score-fest.

Be sure to stay posted on this matchup. The winner may very well have a significant impact on the proceeding rounds of the postseason.

2022-23 Katy Tigers Baseball

No. 3--Ridge Point Panthers v. Lamar Texans

2022-23 Ridge Point Baseball

Ridge Point Panthers

2022-23 Regular Season : 25-4-2/District 20-6A Champions

Head Coach : Clinton Welch

2022-23 Playoffs:

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 10-0, Game 2: W 3-2) v. Seven Lakes

Lamar Texans

2022-23 Regular Season : 12-13-1/Finished 4th in District 18-6A

Head Coach : David Muñoz

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : 2-1 Series Win (Game 1: L 0-2, Game 2: W 4-3, Game 3: W 5-4) v. Stratford

Round No. 1 was business as usual for Ridge Point.

The back-to-back undefeated district champs won't settle for anything less than another trip to the State Semis, and they have the star-power to back it up.

Texas-commit Jack McKernan (So. LHP/IF), senior catcher JJ Kennett (Dallas Baptist-signee), Travis Vlasek (Sr. 1B)--the list goes on as to who will be the ultimate difference-maker at any given point of a game.

The Panthers are now tasked with facing Houston Lamar, who has subtly emerged as a potential sleeper this Spring.

No. 4--Kingwood Mustangs v. Strake Jesuit Crusaders

2022-23 Kingwood Mustangs Baseball

Kingwood Mustangs

2022-23 Regular Season : 22-7-3/District 21-6A Champions

Head Coach : Kelly Mead

2022-23 Playoffs:

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 11-0, Game 2: W 11-0) v. Channelview

Strake Jesuit Crusaders

2022-23 Regular Season : 21-11-1/Finished 3rd in District 23-6A

Head Coach : Raul Garcia-Rameau

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 3-1, Game 2: W 5-4) v. Clear Brook

Kingwood handled Channelview with authority in their Spring playoff debut, outscoring them 22-0 through the series sweep.

The Kelly Mead-led team is already ahead of schedule, given that they were eliminated in the first round a year ago. But don't think means the Mustangs will become complacent--they assuredly will be aiming for more.

With some of the group various leaders on the diamond--Ty Boatright (Sr. OF), senior catcher Liam O'Leary, and Joshua Pelfrey (Sr. P)--steering the ship, KHS seems to be one of the scarier teams in Class 6A.

Strake Jesuit might just give them a run for their money, so there won't be any reason for either side to hold back.

No. 5--Cypress Woods Wildcats v. Oak Ridge War Eagles

2022-23 Cy Woods Baseball

Cypress Woods Wildcats

2022-23 Regular Season : 28-3/District 16-6A Champions

Head Coach : Phil Schwarz

2022-23 Playoff s:

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 11-1, Game 2: W 7-2) v. Tomball Memorial

Oak Ridge War Eagles

2022-23 Regular Season : 16-13/Finished 2nd in District 13-6A

Head Coach : JJ Peirce

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : 13-0 Win v. Dekaney

Cy Woods topped our power rankings just before the playoffs kicked off due to the tremendous prowess they conveyed during the regular season.

Under first-year head coach Phil Schwarz, the Wildcats have one of the most complete rosters across the board and they currently tout a 30-3 record heading into Round No. 2.

TCU-signee Sam Myers (Sr. OF) remains efficient at the plate, most recently batting .500, with a pair of RBIs and a run scored against Tomball Memorial. Future Aggie Brady Sullivan (Sr. OF) went 2-for-3 (RBI, R), while senior catcher Kaden Stegent converted both his plate appearances to tack on a trio of RBIs.

On the other hand, Oak Ridge has proven themselves to be worthy competitors in 2023, which was indicated by their 13-0 rout versus Dekaney.

Hats off to senior outfielder Dillon Staples who went 3-for-3 on the night, sending four runners home while scoring three more himself.

Also look for Texas-signee Hayden Morris (Sr. RHP) and senior catcher Conner Bennett (Houston-signee) to have an impact on this anticipated series.

2022-23 Oak Ridge Baseball

OTHERS TO WATCH

2022-23 Tompkins Falcons Baseball

Cinco Ranch Cougars (27-4/Finished 2nd in District 19-6A) v. Memorial Mustangs (17-12-1/Finished 3rd in District 17-6A)

Clear Falls Knights (19-12/District 24-6A Champions) v. Summer Creek Bulldogs (16-12-1/Finished 2nd in District 21-6A)

The Woodlands Highlanders (25-6-1/District 13-6A Champions) v. Klein Collins Tigers (16-12-2/Finished 3rd in District 15-6A)

Cy Creek Cougars (10-19-1/Finished 4th in District 17-6A) v. Tompkins Falcons (22-6-1/Finished 19-6A Champions)

Dobie Longhorns (21-6-2/District 22-6A Champions) v. Clear Springs Chargers (20-9-1/Finished 3rd in District 24-6A)

Klein Oak Panthers (20-10-1/District 15-6A Champions) v. Grand Oaks Grizzlies (19-8-2/Finished 3rd in District 13-6A)