STATE WRAP: TWCA delivers gold finishes at TAPPS Championship

Warriors Track & Field turned up the heat to cap off a stellar Spring season.

After advancing through Area and Regionals, Coach Tom Earle’s group of qualifiers set off to Hewitt, TX this past weekend to contend with the best in Texas private school at the TAPPS State Championship.

TWCA made a strong introduction in the competition, during Friday’s series of Field events, as sophomore Taylor Makiya started the show off in style, by being crowned as the 5A Girls Shot Put State Champion after throwing for just over 39 feet. This gold medal will pair nicely with the one from 2022 she has at home.

TWCA's Taylor MakiyaBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Later on Friday, the Warriors also enjoyed two more top placements from Andrew Cockrill (So.) who finished in the No. 3 spot for the Boys Pole Vault (12-00), while senior AJ Belser took bronze in the Boys Discus with a throw of 143’4”.

Saturday’s events were even more impressive, with juniors Zoe Calamani and Sarah Chappelle, in particular, being the stars of the show.

TWCA's Zoe CalimaniBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Not only did the pair have integral roles in the third-place finish for the Girls 4x200 Relay (4:04.69), but Calimani would conclude the Meet with another bronze in the 400m (57.14s), as well as a State Title in the 800m (2:18.67)

Similarly, Chappelle would become a State Champion after showcasing her premier speed in the 300m Hurdles (45.75s), while placing third in the 100m (15.22s).

TWCA's Sarah ChappelleBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

The final tally listed the TWCA Girls in the No. 5 spot with 65 points, and the Boys at eleventh overall (23.5 points).

While the composite team results weren’t as high as the Warriors would have hoped, the individual successes speak for themselves.

Considering the majority of the group will be returning a year from now, who’s to say they can’t change that next time around?