ONTO THE NEXT: Ranking the Class 5A Softball matchups in Rd. 3

Another weekend of postseason softball has passed and tensions have never been higher.

Now that we’re onto the 5A Regional Quarterfinals, the teams remaining are emphasizing quality over quantity with their playoff hopes on the line.

With several highly-anticipated series on tap for this week, the postseason excitement should only grow.

Here are VYPE’s picks for the best matchups to watch in Round No. 3.

No. 1-- Friendswood Mustangs v. Barbers Hill Eagles

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

2022-23 Friendswood Mustangs Softball

Friendswood Mustangs

2022-23 Regular Season : 20-9/District 18-5A Champions

Head Coach : Christa Williams-Yates

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 7-0, Game 2: W 10-0) v. Goose Creek Memorial

Area Round : 5-0 Win v. Lamar Consolidated

Barbers Hill Eagles

2022-23 Regular Season : 32-2/District 17-5A Champions

Head Coach : Aaron Fuller

2022-23 Playoff s:

Bi-District : 2-1 Series Win (Game 1: L 1-2, Game 2: W 6-2, Game 3: W 14-3) v. Angleton

Area Round : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 6-5, Game 2: W 1-0) v. Fulshear

Friendswood is coming off a performance in which they handled Lamar Consolidated with class.

The star of the Mustangs’ Area Round victory was their ace on the mound, senior Janelle Wilson, who was a major threat at-bat as well. The UNC-signee went 3-for-4 (2 RBI, 2B) while throwing six Ks in her shutout, while junior IF Baileigh Burtis (1-2, 2 R) and senior C Alaina Schaeffer (1-3, R) provided the additional experience to set Friendswood apart.

When it comes to Barbers Hill, they’re easily one of the most dominant 5A teams in the state.

Like Friendswood, the Eagles’ strength begins with their pitching. Hailey Nutter was on top of her game against Fulshear, particularly in their 1-0 win in Game 2, when she sat down 10 batters in her shutout performance to lead Barbers Hill to the Regional Quarters. With top-shelf batting from Peyton Helmly (So. C), Kamryn Bishop (Jr. IF), senior IF Reagan Duty, and more, Round No. 3 should be one to remember.

Unstoppable force, meet Immovable object.

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

2022-23 Barbers Hill Softball

No. 2 -- Foster Falcons v. Santa Fe Indians

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

2022-23 Foster Falcons Softball

Foster Falcons

2022-23 Regular Season : 30-3/District 20-5A Champions

Head Coach : Keely McGuire

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep punctuated by a 14-0 Win v. S.F. Austin

Area Round : 2-1 Series Win (Game 1: L 2-5, Game 2: W 12-7, Game 3: W 12-6)

Santa Fe Indians

2022-23 Regular Season : 24-5-1/Finished 2nd in District 18-5A

Head Coach : Andrew Whittington

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-Distric t: Series Sweep (Game 1: W 12-2, Game 2: W 5-3) v. Port Neches-Groves

Area Round : 10-0 Win v. Terry

Foster is entering the Regional Quarters on the heels of a big-time comeback against Crosby.

After losing the series opener (2-5), the Falcons rallied to take games two and three in stunning fashion. Suffice it to say, you should never count them out.

Expect Foster’s leaders, namely junior SS Ella McDowell to set the tone for Rd. 3. The Arkansas-commit has been a star all season, averaging .682 at-bat with 12 homers and counting, and shows no signs of slowing down. Senior RHP Madison King has been lights out as the Falcons’ ace, so expect her to give the Santa Fe batters a difficult time.

However, the Indians might just be up to the task, with the momentum they’re carrying from their 10-0 win over Terry.

Sophomore LF Katelynn Torres (3-3, 4 RBI, 2 R) and senior 1B Jaiden Cooper (3-3, 2 R, RBI, 2B, 3B) were particularly exceptional at the plate, while senior right-hander Sidne Peters delivered a goose-egg with 8 strikeouts.

This will be a fun matchup for the fanbases.

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

2022-23 Sante Fe Softball

No. 3--Lake Creek Lions v. Pflugerville Panthers

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

2022-23 Lake Creek Softball

Lake Creek Lions

2022-23 Regular Season : 34-0/District 21-5A Champions

Head Coach : Michelle Rochinski

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 12-0, Game 2:W 11-1) v. Shoemaker

Area Round : 11-0 Win v. Elgin

Pflugerville Panthers

2022-23 Regular Season : 22-6-1/Finished 2nd in District 23-5A

Head Coach : Matt Peterson

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : 19-0 Win v. McCallum

Area Round : 2-1 Series Win (Game 1: L 1-3, Game 2: W 6-1, Game 3: W 10-7) v. Brenham

Lake Creek’s win-streak record persists through the Area Round, now reaching 78 consecutive victories for Coach Rochinski’s club.

Their decisive 11-0 single-game series closer against Elgin came down to the performance of their veteran mainstays. LSU-bound Maddie McKee (Sr. SS) went off, going 4-for-5, with two triples, an RBI, plus two runs scored.

Freshman 2B Madalyn Davis (2-4, 2 R) continues to step up for the Lions, while seniors, OF Payton Bauer (1-2, RBI), C Kalee Rochinski (1-3, 2 RBI), and junior OF Piper White (1-3, RBI, R) are just a few of the stars that make Lake Creek’s lineup so dangerous, from top to bottom.

While she is scary-good at bat (2-4, 2 RBI, R, HR), Ana Brown’s true threat still remains on the mound. The soon-to-be Florida Gator threw a complete-game no-hitter against Elgin, with 11 K’s and just one walk away from a perfect game.

As long as Brown continues to cook, paired with the team’s top-tier hitting, Lake Creek remains the favorite to win the Class 5A State Title.