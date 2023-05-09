EARNING IT: FBCA Track wins consecutive TAPPS 5A Titles

Fort Bend Christian Academy traveled to Midway ISD’s Panther Stadium on Friday with one mission in mind: Repeat.

It was only a year ago that FBCA Track & Field was celebrating its State Championship acquisition, and they haven’t slowed down since.

After advancing through the Area and Regional rounds, Head Coach Deon Minor was taking his group back to the TAPPS 5A State Championship Meet.

2022-23 FBCA Boys Track & FieldBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

With the best in Texas Private School -- including district rivals TWCA, LSA and Second Baptist -- facing off in the season finale, it was the perfect time for FBCA to showcase the dominance they’ve displayed throughout the Spring.

"Throughout the whole season we've been clicking," said Minor. "We had set high expectations for ourselves and I knew that if we could take care of business on Day 1 we'd be in the running to take State."

The Eagles did not disappoint.

Fort Bend Christian took gold in nearly all the weekend’s events, highlighted by a complete sweep of the Girls Relays which included a State Record in the 4x100 (47.43s), along with the boys winning the 4x100.

Photo acquired via Twitter: @FBCAathletics

Suffice it to say, both FBCA girls and boys teams emerged as the TAPPS 5A State Champions (Girls: 138 pts, Boys: 120 pts), marking the second consecutive Title for the Girls’ team.

This also marks a big win for the Boys' group, given that they came back from a dropped baton mishap in the 4x200 Relay.

"I gathered all my guys right before it was time to check in for the 4-by-400," Minor said. "I told them 'Hey, this is what it's about. If you guys can get this, that means you earned it the hard way'. After that, they went out there and stepped up to the challenge and that means a lot to me, as a coach. But, it means so much more to them."

Individual Champions included sophomore Bayleigh Minor who took gold in the 200m dash (24.66s), while setting new state records in the triple jump (38’3’’) and the 400m dash (55.14s).

FBCA's Bayleigh MinorBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Gold-Medalist Bryan Domino (Sr.) broke the Long Jump record (23-3.25), while State runner-up Matthew Brown (Sr.) set a new school record in the 100m dash (10.52s), and State runner-up Ivan Jimmy-Ducksworth also broke a school record for shot put (51’ 0.25’’).

FBCA's Bryan DominoBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Only a few months after receiving last year’s Championship rings, the Eagles will have to make room in their constantly crowded trophy case back on campus.

"We're definitely moving in the right direction," said Minor. "I think we have the talent, a great coaching staff, and the kids are really buying in and committing to the craft. We're trying to build something of a dynasty and let it be known that Fort Bend Christian is a powerhouse."

Mission Accomplished.

