ON THE RISE: SPC Finalist HCHS Softball, Baseball exceeds precedence

When it comes to their respective reputations on the diamond, both Houston Christian Softball and Baseball tend to uphold the gold standard.

Prior to the season’s start, Head Softball Coach Cassidy Bowen anticipated an upgrade from the fourth-place finish the Mustangs saw a year prior.

That was certainly the case this Spring, as Houston Christian was a force to be reckoned with in the SPC, with a lineup composed of premier competitors.

Houston Christian's MC BeenJuan De Leon (VYPE)

Sophomore 1B MC Been was a dynamic contributor throughout the year, leading HCHS in batting average (.449), stolen bases (15), hits (40), and runs scored (35). Fellow sophomores, SS Maddie Pickett and 2B Lily Herveat also played integral roles at bat, while holding down the infield.

Given the youth on her team, Coach Bowen looked to her juniors, C Jadyn Granere, 3B Emily Thompson, and CF Riley Warnica, to set the pace for Houston Christian.

Houston Christian's Jadyn GranereJuan De Leon (VYPE)

They did so in momentous fashion, leading the Mustangs to a 20-12 overall record, capped off by an 11-10 nail-biter against St. John’s in the SPC Semifinals, before ultimately becoming the State Runner-Ups after falling to their district rivals, Episcopal, in the Championship game this week.

On the baseball side, Head Coach Tom Gladney had a talented roster to direct in his first year on the job, resulting in a refined level of play.

Houston Christian's Matt ZapotekJuan De Leon (VYPE)

With senior RHP/1B Matt Zapotek (2022 All-SPC), Seth Perkins (Jr. OF/LHP), and junior 3B/RHP Jack Henning (2022 All-SPC) leading the charge, Houston Christian enjoyed a remarkable Spring season, concluding with a 21-7 record.

Subsequently, HCHS outclassed St. Mark’s in the SPC Semis before similarly falling to Epsicopal in the Title game.

2022-23 Houston Christian BaseballJuan De Leon (VYPE)

Despite the season not being capped off the way they would’ve hoped, Houston Christian Softball and Baseball each had commendable seasons, not to mention they both surpassed their 2022 marks.

As the SPC Runner-Ups, expect the Mustangs to return next Spring with their eyes set on a rematch.

