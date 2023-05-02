RUNNERS TAKE YOUR MARK: Aldine Davis loaded with young, individual talent; photo gallery

THE ALDINE DAVIS TRACK AND FIELD TEAMS ARE BUILT FOR SPEED.

The boys are led by Andre Washington and Dominick Shambo. Washington is a blur in the 200-meters and is ready for take-off in the high jump, while Shambo is a stud in the hurdles along with Tyrick Oliver. Reginald Berry and De’Marion Fearance rack up points throwing the shot put.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, right? Well, Diamond Bossier is no friend to her opponents. The super-sophomore is a talent in the 100 and 200-meters. Jayla Biggens pushes her in the sprints. Watch out for freshman Adrien Clark, who could be an elite jumper in the future.