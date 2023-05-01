78º

VYPE talks with UIL athletic director Zepeda before taking over new post

Matt Malatesta

Vype

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD athletic director Ray Zepeda has been named the new athletic director of the UIL.

The Corpus Christi-native has been in public education for three decades in positions such as an athletic director, head coach and athletic coordinator. He has been in Corpus Christi ISD, Houston ISD, Mathis ISD and Galena Park ISD, before working for CFISD for a decade.

From his mentors, to his road to becoming one of the most powerful high school spots administrators in the nation, VYPE caught up with Ray Zepeda before he heads to Austin to start his new job in June.

