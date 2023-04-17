STATE READY: Class 6A Tennis Stars rep H-Town in State Tourney

The UIL State Tennis Tournament is nearly upon us.

With the first round starting on Tuesday April 25, it's time to see who's the best in Texas. Fortunately for H-Town, there's no shortage of talent on the court as the hype continues to grow.

Here are the athletes who will be traveling to San Antonio to represent H-Town in the Class 6A competition.

Houston Memorial's Tara AhmadiBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Boys Singles

Allan Zu, Seven Lakes

Ethan Everk, Paetow

Praneet Tulluri, Bridgeland

Juno Pethe, College Park

Girls Singles

Catherine Shen, Bellaire

Ananya Sriniketh, Tompkins

Avery Kinsey, The Woodlands

Lindsay Payne, Bridgeland

FB Clements' Nishil GandhiJamie Wright (VYPE)

Boys Doubles

Nishil Gandhi and Gabriel Segubiense of Clements

Craig Crookston and Vincent Risoldi, Clear Creek

Jose Perez and Emilio Lopez, The Woodlands

Eli Sam and Carson Moore, The Woodlands

Girls Doubles

Sofia Mazzucato and Tara Amahdi, Houston Memorial

Jasmine Escamos and Elizabeth Shu, Clements

Mixed Doubles

Egor Morozov and Katy Lowry, Houston Memorial

Nicole Trochez and Brady Enstrom, Tomball Memorial

