STATE READY: Class 6A Tennis Stars rep H-Town in State Tourney

The UIL State Tennis Tournament is nearly upon us.
With the first round starting on Tuesday April 25, it's time to see who's the best in Texas. Fortunately for H-Town, there's no shortage of talent on the court as the hype continues to grow.
Here are the athletes who will be traveling to San Antonio to represent H-Town in the Class 6A competition.
Houston Memorial's Tara AhmadiBradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Boys Singles
Allan Zu, Seven Lakes
Ethan Everk, Paetow
Praneet Tulluri, Bridgeland
Juno Pethe, College Park
Girls Singles
Catherine Shen, Bellaire
Ananya Sriniketh, Tompkins
Avery Kinsey, The Woodlands
Lindsay Payne, Bridgeland
FB Clements' Nishil GandhiJamie Wright (VYPE)
Boys Doubles
Nishil Gandhi and Gabriel Segubiense of Clements
Craig Crookston and Vincent Risoldi, Clear Creek
Jose Perez and Emilio Lopez, The Woodlands
Eli Sam and Carson Moore, The Woodlands
Girls Doubles
Sofia Mazzucato and Tara Amahdi, Houston Memorial
Jasmine Escamos and Elizabeth Shu, Clements
Mixed Doubles
Egor Morozov and Katy Lowry, Houston Memorial
Nicole Trochez and Brady Enstrom, Tomball Memorial
Jasmine Escamos (Fort Bend Clements)
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
Sofia Mazzucato (Houston Memorial)
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Gabriel Segubiense (Fort Bend Clements)
Jamie Wright (VYPE)