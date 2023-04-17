PAR 5: Foster Golf’s Brooke Helmcamp

THE FOSTER HIGH GOLF PROGRAM HAS EXCELLED IN RECENT YEARS. MOST RECENTLY, THE GIRLS AND BOYS TEAMS WERE REGIONAL QUALIFIERS IN 2022.

One of the standouts for Foster is Brooke Helmcamp, who has become a vital piece on the roster. VYPE chatted up the senior Falcon before she hit the links. This is VYPE’s PAR 5…

VYPE: What got you into golf?

HELMCAMP: My cousin played golf when she was in high school. As a freshman, I didn’t have a sport. She got me into it and the rest is history.

VYPE: What do you like most about the sport?

HELMCAMP: I like how golf teaches you mentally how to maintain your positivity through your struggles. Even if you have a bad go at a hole, that shouldn’t keep you from having a good round. There’s always a reset.

VYPE: What has been the biggest accomplishment throughout your career?

HELMCAMP: I had a hole in-one at one of our tournaments. That was definitely the most exciting moment I’ve experienced playing golf.

VYPE: As one of four seniors on this year’s team, how do you feel about taking a leadership role?

HELMCAMP: I’m excited to get to know the girls better and teach them things that I didn’t know during my early years. I want to help them take that step ahead of time, rather than figure it out for themselves like I did.

VYPE: What legacy do you want to leave in your final year of Foster golf?

HELMCAMP: Individually, I want to shoot a personal best. As a whole, I want to have an impact on the underclassmen. Hopefully, I can help them improve so the team can maintain its success next year and beyond.