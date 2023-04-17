FOLLOW THROUGH: CLHS Golf takes gold in recent tourney

Concordia Lutheran Golf came to play during the Frassati Catholic Tournament.

‘Sader Nation hit the links early Monday morning at the Windrose Golf Club with the goal of maintaining the momentum they’ve gained throughout the Spring.

Concordia Lutheran's Olivia WilhelmBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Despite facing some tough competition and some gloomy weather conditions, Concordia enjoyed standout performances across the board, particularly from junior Olivia Wilhelm who took home silver for the girls individually, while senior Abby Plagens finished in the No. 3 spot.

Concordia Lutheran's Abby PlagensBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Compositely, the Crusaders ran away with the tournament, as both the girls’ and boys’ teams concluded the event in first place to cap off an exceptional performance.

2022-23 Concordia Lutheran Boys Golf Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

If this is any indication, there should be more medals to be expected come playoff time in the coming months.