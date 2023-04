ONLY GAME IN TOWN: After flipping culture at New Caney; Reeve heads to El Campo

After leading New Caney High School to a historic season going 11-1 and winning District 13-6A, head coach Travis Reeve has taken the AD/head football coaching post at Class 4A El Campo High School.

VYPE’s Matt Malatesta caught up with Reeve to talk about what went into the decision to make the move from 6A to 4A.

In a word… community.