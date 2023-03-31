Earning Her Stripes: Collins’ Carter Leading Tigers’ Resurgence

THE REIGNING 15-6A CHAMPS ARE BACK FOR MORE WITH TALENT ACROSS THE BOARD ON A REVAMPED ROSTER.

Despite being upset in the Bi-District round of the UIL postseason, Klein Collins is on the prowl for a playoff run to the Regional Tournament and beyond.

With RHP/1B Savannah Carter in the dugout, the Tigers’ chances are better than most.

The junior will play an integral role in the Tigers’ imminent Spring campaign while adding to the accolades she’s already received that include the 2022 District 15-6A Offensive Player of the Year and two-time Team MVP. Carter has established herself as a leader of the pride with the supportive presence she provides.

“I’m always the loud person in the dugout, cheering people on,” Carter said. “I try to be that person who can provide inspiration and support for my teammates.”

Carter has always been an alpha and an athlete at heart. That goes back to her genes.

“My Mom, Amanda Carter, really got me into softball,” she said. “She played at LSU as part of the first-ever softball team there. My Dad has really pushed me the whole way, too. I knew that picking softball over the other sports I played would benefit me in the long run.”

It has as the 5-foot-8 Carter has become a highly-sought-after college prospect.

“I’m looking for a school that is a drivable distance,” she laughed. “I want to go to a DI school that feels like home. Hopefully, it’ll feel like I have a family there, so I’m not crying to Mom and Dad that, ‘I want to come home’.”

Time will tell where the prolific prospect goes. For now, she has unfinished business at Klein Collins on the diamond under her parents’ roof, where she can’t get homesick.