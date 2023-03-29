NEXT UP: H-Town’s 6A Boys Area Round Outlook

Round one of UIL postseason soccer has come and gone, and the Houston super teams did not disappoint.
Each team is now preparing for their latest obstacle that stands in the way of title contention, as they advance to the Area Round.
With competition occurring today, here are the H-Town teams (6A-Boys) fighting for the chance to move on to Regionals.
*Record Format: W-L-T (Tournament games not included)
*List is ordered alphabetically
Aldine Mustangs
2022-23 Regular Season: 6-2-2/Finished 3rd in District 14-6A
Head Coach: Melbin Barahona
Bi-District: 4-2 Win over College Park
Area Round Matchup: v. Tomball
2022-23 Aldine Mustangs SoccerJamie Wright (VYPE)
Alief Elsik Rams
2022-23 Regular Season: 13-2-3/Finished 2nd in District 23-6A
Head Coach: Vincenzo Cox
Bi-District: 5-2 Win over Clear Creek
Area Round Matchup: v. Dobie
Bellaire Cardinals
2022-23 Regular Season: 8-4/Finished 3rd in District 18-6A
Head Coach: Michael Edwards
Bi-District: 3-1 Win over Cypress Creek
Area Round Matchup: v. Seven Lakes
Cinco Ranch Cougars
2022-23 Regular Season: 9-3-5/Finished 3rd in District 19-6A
Head Coach: Ryan Searle
Bi-District: 2-2 (3-1 Penalty Shootout) Win over Ridge Point
Area Round Matchup: v. Houston Westfield
Clear Springs Chargers
2022-23 Regular Season: 9-4-5/District 24-6A Champions (8-1-3)
Head Coach: Kenny Webb
Bi-District: 0-0 (5-4 Penalty Shootout) Win over Alief Taylor
Area Round Matchup: v. Summer Creek
Cypress Lakes Spartans
2022-23 Regular Season: 8-3-3/Finished 2nd in District 16-6A
Head Coach: Franklin Cartagena
Bi-District: 2-1 Win over Klein Forest
Area Round Matchup: v. The Woodlands
Cypress Ridge Rams
2022-23 Regular Season: 11-1-2/District 17-6A Champions (10-0-2)
Head Coach: Chris Helton
Bi-District: 5-3 Win over Houston Heights
Area Round Matchup: v. Katy Jordan
Cypress Springs Panthers
2022-23 Regular Season: 10-4-3/Finished 3rd in District 16-6A
Head Coach: Diego Pinto
Bi-District: 4-1 Win over Waller
Area Round Matchup: v. MacArthur
Cypress Woods Wildcats
2022-23 Regular Season: 9-2-4/District 16-6A Champions (8-2-4)
Head Coach: Joseph Carmichael
Bi-District: 4-1 Win over Klein Cain
Area Round Matchup: v. Grand Oaks
Dobie Longhorns
2022-23 Regular Season: 12-0-3/District 22-6A Champions (10-0-2)
Head Coach: Justo Manrique
Bi-District: 3-0 Win over Humble
Area Round Matchup: v. Alief Elsik
Grand Oaks Grizzlies
2022-23 Regular Season: 10-3-3/Finished 2nd in District 13-6A
Head Coach: Shane Ulbricht
Bi-District: 1-1 (5-4 Penalty Shootout) Win over Eisenhower
Area Round Matchup: v. Cy Woods
Houston Westside Wolves
2022-23 Regular Season: 8-4/Finished 2nd in District 18-6A
Head Coach: Guillermo Ospina
Bi-District: 1-1 (3-2 Penalty Shootout) Win over Houston Memorial
Area Round Matchup: v. Cinco Ranch
Katy Jordan Warriors
2022-23 Regular Season: 10-5-2/Finished 3rd in District 19-6A
Head Coach: Jason Meekins
Bi-District: 4-1 Win over Fort Bend Bush
Area Round Matchup: v. Cypress Ridge
Katy Paetow Panthers
2022-23 Regular Season: 10-2-5/Finished 2nd in District 19-6A
Head Coach: Vincenzo Vaccaro
Bi-District: 5-0 Win over George Ranch
Area Round Matchup: v. Lamar
Kingwood Mustangs
2022-23 Regular Season: 9-1-6/District 21-6A Champions (8-1-5)
Head Coach: Bryan Jennings
Bi-District: 4-0 Win over Channelview
Area Round Matchup: v. Pearland
Lamar Texans
2022-23 Regular Season: 10-5-1/District 18-6A Champions (9-3)
Head Coach: Jeremy Davison, M. Ed., CAA
Bi-District: 2-2 (5-4 Penalty Shootout) Win over Northbrook
Area Round Matchup: v. Paetow
MacArthur Generals
2022-23 Regular Season: 15-0/District 14-6A Champions (14-0)
Head Coach: Salvador Fernandez
Bi-District: 2-0 Win over Conroe
Area Round Matchup: v. Cypress Springs
2022-23 MacArthur Generals SoccerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)
North Shore Mustangs
2022-23 Regular Season: 11-4-2/Finished 4th in District 21-6A
Head Coach: Richard Hurtado
Bi-District: 3-1 Win over Pasadena
Area Round Matchup: v. Strake Jesuit
Pearland Oilers
2022-23 Regular Season: 10-2-8/Finished 3rd in District 23-6A
Head Coach: Scott Macneish
Bi-District: 4-2 Win over Dickinson
Area Round Matchup: v. Kingwood
Difference-Maker: Senior Forward Yousef Elnokali--Scored 3x in Pearland’s first-round win against Dickinson
Seven Lakes Spartans
2022-23 Regular Season: 15-1-1/District 19-6A Champions (15-0-1)
Head Coach: Jim Krueger
Bi-District: 2-0 Win over Fort Bend Austin
Area Round Matchup: v. Bellaire
Difference-Maker: Senior Defender Daniel Farias--Was the anchor for Seven Lakes’ backline in their shutout performance against FB Austin.
Summer Creek Bulldogs
2022-23 Regular Season: 9-4-1/Finished 3rd in District 21-6A
Head Coach: Jose Trevino
Bi-District: 2-1 Win over Pasadena Rayburn
Area Round Matchup: v. Clear Springs
Difference-Maker: Junior Forward Tomas Echeverri--Scored the game-winning goal via a remarkable first-touch volley from just inside the penalty box
Strake Jesuit Fighting Crusaders
2022-23 Regular Season: 14-2-2/District 23-6A Champions (12-0-2)
Head Coach: Bill McDonald
Bi-District: 5-1 Win over Clear Lake
Area Round Matchup: v. North Shore
Difference-Maker: Junior Gabriel Fernandes--Scored 4 goals in Strake Jesuit’s dominant win against Clear Lake
The Woodlands Highlanders
2022-23 Regular Season: 19-2-2/District 13-6A Champions (14-0-2)
Head Coach: Jason Fanning
Bi-District: 6-0 Win over Spring Westfield
Area Round Matchup: v. Cypress Lakes
Difference-Maker: Senior MF Rodrigo Hernandez--Scored 3x in the Highlanders’ shutout victory vs. Westfield
TWHS GK Danny RamseyPhoto provided by TWHS Head Coach Jason Fanning
Tomball Cougars
2022-23 Regular Season: 9-3-2/District 15-6A Champions
Head Coach: Martin Metcalf
Bi-District: 2-1 Win over Langham Creek
Area Round Matchup: v. Aldine
Difference-Maker: Senior MF/Forward Emiliano Marcide--Scored 2 goals in Tomball’s win against Langham Creek