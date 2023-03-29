NEXT UP: H-Town’s 6A Boys Area Round Outlook

Round one of UIL postseason soccer has come and gone, and the Houston super teams did not disappoint.

Each team is now preparing for their latest obstacle that stands in the way of title contention, as they advance to the Area Round.

With competition occurring today, here are the H-Town teams (6A-Boys) fighting for the chance to move on to Regionals.

5A Boys Soccer

*Record Format: W-L-T (Tournament games not included)

*List is ordered alphabetically

Aldine Mustangs

2022-23 Regular Season : 6-2-2/Finished 3rd in District 14-6A

Head Coach : Melbin Barahona

Bi-District : 4-2 Win over College Park

Area Round Matchup : v. Tomball

2022-23 Aldine Mustangs SoccerJamie Wright (VYPE)

Alief Elsik Rams

2022-23 Regular Season: 13-2-3/Finished 2nd in District 23-6A

Head Coach: Vincenzo Cox

Bi-District : 5-2 Win over Clear Creek

Area Round Matchup : v. Dobie

Bellaire Cardinals

2022-23 Regular Season: 8-4/Finished 3rd in District 18-6A

Head Coach: Michael Edwards

Bi-District: 3-1 Win over Cypress Creek

Area Round Matchup : v. Seven Lakes

Cinco Ranch Cougars

2022-23 Regular Season: 9-3-5/Finished 3rd in District 19-6A

Head Coach : Ryan Searle

Bi-District : 2-2 (3-1 Penalty Shootout) Win over Ridge Point

Area Round Matchup: v. Houston Westfield

Clear Springs Chargers

2022-23 Regular Season : 9-4-5/District 24-6A Champions (8-1-3)

Head Coach : Kenny Webb

Bi-District : 0-0 (5-4 Penalty Shootout) Win over Alief Taylor

Area Round Matchup: v. Summer Creek

Cypress Lakes Spartans

2022-23 Regular Season : 8-3-3/Finished 2nd in District 16-6A

Head Coach: Franklin Cartagena

Bi-District: 2-1 Win over Klein Forest

Area Round Matchup : v. The Woodlands

Cypress Ridge Rams

2022-23 Regular Season : 11-1-2/District 17-6A Champions (10-0-2)

Head Coach: Chris Helton

Bi-District : 5-3 Win over Houston Heights

Area Round Matchup: v. Katy Jordan

Cypress Springs Panthers

2022-23 Regular Season : 10-4-3/Finished 3rd in District 16-6A

Head Coach: Diego Pinto

Bi-District : 4-1 Win over Waller

Area Round Matchup: v. MacArthur

Cypress Woods Wildcats

2022-23 Regular Season: 9-2-4/District 16-6A Champions (8-2-4)

Head Coach : Joseph Carmichael

Bi-District : 4-1 Win over Klein Cain

Area Round Matchup : v. Grand Oaks

Dobie Longhorns

2022-23 Regular Season : 12-0-3/District 22-6A Champions (10-0-2)

Head Coach : Justo Manrique

Bi-District : 3-0 Win over Humble

Area Round Matchup : v. Alief Elsik

Grand Oaks Grizzlies

2022-23 Regular Season : 10-3-3/Finished 2nd in District 13-6A

Head Coach : Shane Ulbricht

Bi-District: 1-1 (5-4 Penalty Shootout) Win over Eisenhower

Area Round Matchup : v. Cy Woods

Houston Westside Wolves

2022-23 Regular Season : 8-4/Finished 2nd in District 18-6A

Head Coach : Guillermo Ospina

Bi-District: 1-1 (3-2 Penalty Shootout) Win over Houston Memorial

Area Round Matchup: v. Cinco Ranch

Katy Jordan Warriors

2022-23 Regular Season: 10-5-2/Finished 3rd in District 19-6A

Head Coach : Jason Meekins

Bi-District : 4-1 Win over Fort Bend Bush

Area Round Matchup : v. Cypress Ridge

Katy Paetow Panthers

2022-23 Regular Season: 10-2-5/Finished 2nd in District 19-6A

Head Coach: Vincenzo Vaccaro

Bi-District : 5-0 Win over George Ranch

Area Round Matchup : v. Lamar

Kingwood Mustangs

2022-23 Regular Season : 9-1-6/District 21-6A Champions (8-1-5)

Head Coach: Bryan Jennings

Bi-District : 4-0 Win over Channelview

Area Round Matchup : v. Pearland

Lamar Texans

2022-23 Regular Season : 10-5-1/District 18-6A Champions (9-3)

Head Coach : Jeremy Davison, M. Ed., CAA

Bi-District: 2-2 (5-4 Penalty Shootout) Win over Northbrook

Area Round Matchup : v. Paetow

MacArthur Generals

2022-23 Regular Season : 15-0/District 14-6A Champions (14-0)

Head Coach : Salvador Fernandez

Bi-District : 2-0 Win over Conroe

Area Round Matchup : v. Cypress Springs

2022-23 MacArthur Generals SoccerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

North Shore Mustangs

2022-23 Regular Season : 11-4-2/Finished 4th in District 21-6A

Head Coach : Richard Hurtado

Bi-District : 3-1 Win over Pasadena

Area Round Matchup : v. Strake Jesuit

Pearland Oilers

2022-23 Regular Season: 10-2-8/Finished 3rd in District 23-6A

Head Coach : Scott Macneish

Bi-District : 4-2 Win over Dickinson

Area Round Matchup : v. Kingwood

Difference-Maker : Senior Forward Yousef Elnokali--Scored 3x in Pearland’s first-round win against Dickinson

Seven Lakes Spartans

2022-23 Regular Season: 15-1-1/District 19-6A Champions (15-0-1)

Head Coach : Jim Krueger

Bi-District: 2-0 Win over Fort Bend Austin

Area Round Matchup : v. Bellaire

Difference-Maker : Senior Defender Daniel Farias--Was the anchor for Seven Lakes’ backline in their shutout performance against FB Austin.

Summer Creek Bulldogs

2022-23 Regular Season : 9-4-1/Finished 3rd in District 21-6A

Head Coach : Jose Trevino

Bi-District : 2-1 Win over Pasadena Rayburn

Area Round Matchup : v. Clear Springs

Difference-Maker: Junior Forward Tomas Echeverri--Scored the game-winning goal via a remarkable first-touch volley from just inside the penalty box

Strake Jesuit Fighting Crusaders

2022-23 Regular Season: 14-2-2/District 23-6A Champions (12-0-2)

Head Coach: Bill McDonald

Bi-District : 5-1 Win over Clear Lake

Area Round Matchup: v. North Shore

Difference-Maker : Junior Gabriel Fernandes--Scored 4 goals in Strake Jesuit’s dominant win against Clear Lake

The Woodlands Highlanders

2022-23 Regular Season : 19-2-2/District 13-6A Champions (14-0-2)

Head Coach : Jason Fanning

Bi-District : 6-0 Win over Spring Westfield

Area Round Matchup : v. Cypress Lakes

Difference-Maker : Senior MF Rodrigo Hernandez--Scored 3x in the Highlanders’ shutout victory vs. Westfield

TWHS GK Danny RamseyPhoto provided by TWHS Head Coach Jason Fanning

Tomball Cougars

2022-23 Regular Season: 9-3-2/District 15-6A Champions

Head Coach : Martin Metcalf

Bi-District : 2-1 Win over Langham Creek

Area Round Matchup : v. Aldine