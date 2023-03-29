MUSTANG PRIDE: Kingwood lacrosse celebrates seniors and their legacy

Kingwood lacrosse is rich in history, having started in 1993.
Fast-forward 30 years and the Mustangs are still a perennial power in the Greater Houston Area.
Kingwood celebrated their seniors this week as the Mustang legacy continues.
