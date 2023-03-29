GAME-BREAKERS: VYPE’s top offensive standouts at the Under Armour Camp

The Under Armour Underclassman Report Camp was held at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring over the weekend as athletes from Texas and the southeast came to together to show their skills.

Dozens of DI prospects at each position ran through a combine as well as competing in one-on-ones.

Several stars were on hand and others established themselves as solid DI prospects.

Let’s take a look at the offensive side of the ball.

Jackson DiPasquale

Class of 2025 Katy Jordan 4-star WR Andrew Marsh

Jackson DiPasquale

Class of 2025 Pflugerville Weiss 4-Star WR Adrian Wilson

Jackson DiPasquale

Class of 2024 Aledo 3-star QB Hauss Hejny

Jackson DiPasquale

Class of 2025 Rudder ATH Jaquise Martin

Jackson DiPasquale

Class of 2026 Manvel QB Romin Seymour

Jackson DiPasquale

Class of 2024 Paetow OL Joseph Ugwu Jr.

Class of 2024 Atascocita 3-star OL Nate Kibble

Jackson DiPasquale

Class of 2024 Westfield RB Taji Atkins

Class of 2024 Cy Ranch WR Tracy James II

...

Hauss Hejny – Aledo, QB

Dual-threat QB with a strong, accurate arm. Tremendous football IQ. Like the velocity and different arm angles. Leader of super-program with a State Ring this past fall. A little undersized at 5-foot-11 but the arm talent is there. Decommitted from Baylor but has a solid offers list. Was the QB MVP.

…

Nate Kibble – Atascocita, OL

Won the offensive line MVP. The next big thing at Atascocita – Kenyon Green, Kam Dewberry and Samu showed him the way. This inside guy is 6-foot-3 and over 300 pounds. Great footwork and stays in front of athletic DLs. Good first punch and has strong hands. LSU, TCU, Texas and Texas A&M have all offered.

…

Taji Atkins – Westfield, RB

Rushed for over 1,000 yards and 16 rushing TDs as a junior against some good competition. See the Duncanville tape. At 5-foot-9, Atkins can run in space and away from people. Really good in the classroom with offers from some Ivy’s and good mid-majors. No linebacker could keep up with him in one-on-ones. Was a pleseant surprise at the camp.

…

Andrew Marsh – Jordan, WR

One of the top 2025 WRs in the country. Rangy, athletic and can win 50-50 balls. Huge catch radius, if the ball is around him he is coming down with the catch. Runs track. Has over 24 dozen offers. Will be taking visits to Auburn, Michigan, USC, Oklahoma, LSU, Nebraska and more this off-season.

…

Quanell Farrakahn Jr., The Woodlands, WR

Also a national 2025 recruit at the receiver spot. Great route runner and gets in and out of cuts with explosion. He is the most athletic player at The Woodlands and can flip to DB when needed. Also returns kicks. Recently dropped Top 5 of Penn State, Florida State, Tennessee, TCU, and Georgia.

…

OTHERS OF NOTE

Tracy James II, Cy Ranch, WR

One of the most slept on WR in the Greater-Houston Area. His Saturday camp performance earned him an invite to Sunday's invite only camp. Great slot route-runner. Good hands. Has the speed to get behind any defender. His recruitment should pick up during the Spring. College Coaches get on this kid NOW!

…

Adrian Wilson, Pflugerville Weiss, WR

First time seeing Wilson in person... crazy vertical at 38 inches. Rising 4-star prospect that has been picking up major traction on the recruiting trail. Clean route runner and large catch radius. Really liked his size at Wideout, expect him to rise in rankings soon and for the offer list to grow.

…

Roman Seymour, Manvel, QB

The upcoming sophomore has all the tools. Great frame -- will fill out a 6-foot-6, 192 pounds. Offered by UH, Pitt and Aggies already. Ball comes out with ease, Great accuracy, Good velocity on throws. Really impressive QB prospect that will be one of the best in the State come his Senior year. New coach Kirk Martin will have a ball with this one.

…

Jaquise Martin, Bryan Rudder, Athlete

Newcomer of Year in district. Great hands and route running ability. Looked good in the slot at the camp. He can create separation. Will be an all-purpose guy in college like an Anais Smith at Texas A&M. Came away really impressed with the Sophomore from Rudder.

He was the sleeper of the camp.

…

Joseph Ugwu Jr., Paetow, OL

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman looks the part to be a high-DI. Wide base and 6-foot-8 wingspan. Athletic and good balance in the one-on-ones. Was able to hold his own on the outside. Expect Offers in 3…2…1