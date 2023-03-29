ADVANCING: H-Town’s 6A Girls set to compete in Area Round

Round one of UIL postseason soccer has come and gone, and the Houston reps did not disappoint.

Each team is now preparing for their latest obstacle that stands in the way of Title contention, as they advance to the Area round.

With competition occurring today, here are the H-Town teams (6A-Girls) fighting for the chance to move on to Regionals.

6A Girls Soccer

*Record Format: W-L-T (Tournament games not included)

*List is ordered alphabetically

Atascocita Eagles

2022-23 Regular Season: 9-5-3/Finished 4th in District 21-6A

Head Coach: Tim Franciskovich

Bi-District : 1-0 Win over Deer Park

Area Round Matchup : v. Clear Springs

Difference-Maker: Atascotia’s Backline--AHS’ Defense showed they meany business by shutting out the heavily favored Deer Park.

Bridgeland Bears

2022-23 Regular Season: 14-0-1/District 16-6A Champions (13-0-1)

Head Coach: Katie Bourgeois

Bi-District : 4-1 Win over Tomball Memorial

Area Round Matchup: v. Grand Oaks

Difference-Maker: Junior Forward Anaiyah Robinson (Oklahoma-commit)

Bridgeland's Anaiyah RobinsonPhoto provided by @AnaiyahRobinson

Clear Falls Knights

2022-23 Regular Season: 7-5-4/Finished 4th in District 24-6A

Head Coach: Erik Forrest

Bi-District: 4-3 Win over Pearland Dawson

Area Round Matchup : v. Summer Creek

Clear Lake Falcons

2022-23 Regular Season: 14-0-2/District 24-6A Champions (11-0-1)

Head Coach : Lisa Manis

Bi-District : 8-1 Win over Alief Elsik

Area Round Matchup : v. West Brook

Clear Springs Chargers

2022-23 Regular Season: 7-5-2/Finished 3rd in District 24-6A

Head Coach: Craig Foster

Bi-District : 0-0 (4-2 Penalty Shootout) Win over Pearland

Area Round Matchup: v. Atascocita

College Park Cavaliers

2022-23 Regular Season: 9-5-3/Finished 4th in District 13-6A

Head Coach: Meredith Cook

Bi-District: 2-1 Win over MacArthur

Area Round Matchup: v. Klein Oak

Cy-Fair Bobcats

2022-23 Regular Season: 11-3-1/Finished 3rd in District 17-6A

Head Coach : Sarah Bradshaw

Bi-District : 3-0 Win over Houston Heights

Area Round Matchup : v. Ridge Point

Fort Bend Elkins Knights

2022-23 Regular Season: 12-2-3/Finished 2nd in District 20-6A

Head Coach: Todd Holmes

Bi-District: 2-0 Win over Katy Jordan

Area Round Matchup : v. Stratford

2022-23 Fort Bend Elkins Girls SoccerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Grand Oaks Grizzlies

2022-23 Regular Season: 13-1-2/Finished 2nd in District 13-6A

Head Coach : Amy Simpson

Bi-District: 10-0 Win over Westfield

Area Round Matchup : v. Bridgeland

Difference-Maker : Senior Defender Nicoline Veasey (UT-Tyler commit)--Scored 3x in Grand Oaks’ win against Westfield

Houston Memorial Mustangs

2022-23 Regular Season : 11-4-2/Finished 2nd in District 17-6A

Head Coach: Lindley Amarantos

Bi-District : 4-2 Win over Bellaire

Area Round Matchup : v. Seven Lakes

2022-23 Houston Memorial Girls SoccerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Kingwood Mustangs

2022-23 Regular Season : 11-1/District 21-6A Champions (9-1)

Head Coach: Pres Holcomb

Bi-District : 8-0 Win over Pasadena

Area Round Matchup: v. Clear Creek

Difference-Maker: Senior Forward Mollie Spradley--Scored 3x in Kingwood’s shutout win against Pasadena

***KHS defeated Clear Creek in a 1-0 nail-biter during their Monday night matchup (Goal scored by sophomore forward Makenzie Black). The Mustangs now advance to the Regional Quarterfinals where they will play the winner of the Atascocita/Clear Springs game.

Klein Bearkats

2022-23 Regular Season : 11-4-1/Finished 3rd in District 15-6A

Head Coach: Adam Bell

Bi-District: 4-0 Win over Cy Ranch

Area Round Matchup : v. The Woodlands

Difference-Maker: Senior MF/Forward Maddie Nissen (Northern Michigan-signee)--2 goals, 2 assists in Round 1 v. Cy Ranch

Klein High's Maddie NissenJamie Wright (VYPE)

Klein Oak Panthers

2022-23 Regular Season: 11-2-1/Finished 2nd in District 15-6A

Head Coach: Erin Poyner

Bi-District: 4-0 Win over Cy Woods

Area Round Matchup : v. College Park

Difference-Maker : Sophomore Grace Culver--Scored 3x in Klein Oaks’ shutout win against Cy Woods

2022-23 Klein Oak Girls SoccerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Lamar Texans

2022-23 Regular Season: 14-1-1/District 18-6A Champions (11-0-1)

Head Coach: Guy Nell

Bi-District : 2-1 Win over Cy Creek

Area Round Matchup: v. Tompkins

Ridge Point Panthers

2022-23 Regular Season : 15-0-2/District 20-6A Champions (14-0-2)

Head Coach: Evelyn Torres

Bi-District: 1-0 Win over Cinco Ranch

Area Round Matchup: v. Cy-Fair

2022-23 Ridge Point Girls SoccerJamie Wright (VYPE)

Seven Lakes Spartans

2022-23 Regular Season: 14-0-2/District 19-6A Champions

Head Coach : Kaitlyn Eidson

Bi-District : 3-1 Win over George Ranch

Area Round Matchup : v. Houston Memorial

Stratford Spartans

2022-23 Regular Season : 16-0-1/District 17-6A Champions (14-0)

Head Coach: David Walters

Bi-District : 9-0 Win over Houston Westside

Area Round Matchup : v. Fort Bend Elkins

Difference-Maker : Sophomore MF Ryann Weber

2022-23 Stratford Girls SoccerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Summer Creek Bulldogs

2022-23 Regular Season: 12-4/Finished 3rd in District 21-6A

Head Coach : Becky Cobb

Bi-District : 5-0 Win over Pasadena Memorial

Area Round Matchup: v. Clear Falls

Difference-Maker : Sophomore Sohana Spencer--Scored 2x in Summer Creek’s first-ever playoff win in program history

The Woodlands Highlanders

2022-23 Regular Season: 15-0-1/District 13-6A Champions

Head Coach: Frankie Whitlock

Bi-District : 8-0 Win over Spring

Area Round Matchup : v. Klein

Difference-Maker: Junior Forward Aspen Butaud--Scored 2x in TWHS’ shutout win against Spring

TWHS' Aspen ButaudBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Tomball Cougars

2022-23 Regular Season: 14-2/District 15-6A Champions (12-2)

Head Coach: Victoria Parsons

Bi-District: 3-1 Win over Langham Creek

Area Round Matchup: v. Willis

Difference-Maker : Senior MF Caroline Fowlkes--1 goal, 2 assists in Tomball’s win vs. Langham Creek

Tompkins Falcons

2022-23 Regular Season: 14-1-2/Finished 2nd in District 19-6A

Head Coach: Jarrett Shipman

Bi-District : 5-2 Win over Fort Bend Clements

Area Round Matchup: v. Houston Lamar

Difference-Maker: Freshman Forward Rhegan Coombs--Scored 2x in Tompkins’ victory against Clements

Willis Wildkats

2022-23 Regular Season: 10-3-4/Finished 3rd in District 13-6A

Head Coach: Alyssa Maynard

Bi-District: 3-2 Win over Aldine

Area Round Matchup : v. Tomball

Difference-Maker : Senior MF Lucy Smith--1 goal, 1 assist in Willis’ first Bi-District win since 2014

2022-23 Willis Girls SoccerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)