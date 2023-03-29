ADVANCING: H-Town’s 6A Girls set to compete in Area Round

Round one of UIL postseason soccer has come and gone, and the Houston reps did not disappoint.
Each team is now preparing for their latest obstacle that stands in the way of Title contention, as they advance to the Area round.
With competition occurring today, here are the H-Town teams (6A-Girls) fighting for the chance to move on to Regionals.
6A Girls Soccer
*Record Format: W-L-T (Tournament games not included)
*List is ordered alphabetically
Atascocita Eagles
2022-23 Regular Season: 9-5-3/Finished 4th in District 21-6A
Head Coach: Tim Franciskovich
Bi-District: 1-0 Win over Deer Park
Area Round Matchup: v. Clear Springs
Difference-Maker: Atascotia’s Backline--AHS’ Defense showed they meany business by shutting out the heavily favored Deer Park.
Bridgeland Bears
2022-23 Regular Season: 14-0-1/District 16-6A Champions (13-0-1)
Head Coach: Katie Bourgeois
Bi-District: 4-1 Win over Tomball Memorial
Area Round Matchup: v. Grand Oaks
Difference-Maker: Junior Forward Anaiyah Robinson (Oklahoma-commit)
Bridgeland's Anaiyah RobinsonPhoto provided by @AnaiyahRobinson
Clear Falls Knights
2022-23 Regular Season: 7-5-4/Finished 4th in District 24-6A
Head Coach: Erik Forrest
Bi-District: 4-3 Win over Pearland Dawson
Area Round Matchup: v. Summer Creek
Clear Lake Falcons
2022-23 Regular Season: 14-0-2/District 24-6A Champions (11-0-1)
Head Coach: Lisa Manis
Bi-District: 8-1 Win over Alief Elsik
Area Round Matchup: v. West Brook
Clear Springs Chargers
2022-23 Regular Season: 7-5-2/Finished 3rd in District 24-6A
Head Coach: Craig Foster
Bi-District: 0-0 (4-2 Penalty Shootout) Win over Pearland
Area Round Matchup: v. Atascocita
College Park Cavaliers
2022-23 Regular Season: 9-5-3/Finished 4th in District 13-6A
Head Coach: Meredith Cook
Bi-District: 2-1 Win over MacArthur
Area Round Matchup: v. Klein Oak
Cy-Fair Bobcats
2022-23 Regular Season: 11-3-1/Finished 3rd in District 17-6A
Head Coach: Sarah Bradshaw
Bi-District: 3-0 Win over Houston Heights
Area Round Matchup: v. Ridge Point
Fort Bend Elkins Knights
2022-23 Regular Season: 12-2-3/Finished 2nd in District 20-6A
Head Coach: Todd Holmes
Bi-District: 2-0 Win over Katy Jordan
Area Round Matchup: v. Stratford
2022-23 Fort Bend Elkins Girls SoccerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Grand Oaks Grizzlies
2022-23 Regular Season: 13-1-2/Finished 2nd in District 13-6A
Head Coach: Amy Simpson
Bi-District: 10-0 Win over Westfield
Area Round Matchup: v. Bridgeland
Difference-Maker: Senior Defender Nicoline Veasey (UT-Tyler commit)--Scored 3x in Grand Oaks’ win against Westfield
Houston Memorial Mustangs
2022-23 Regular Season: 11-4-2/Finished 2nd in District 17-6A
Head Coach: Lindley Amarantos
Bi-District: 4-2 Win over Bellaire
Area Round Matchup: v. Seven Lakes
2022-23 Houston Memorial Girls SoccerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Kingwood Mustangs
2022-23 Regular Season: 11-1/District 21-6A Champions (9-1)
Head Coach: Pres Holcomb
Bi-District: 8-0 Win over Pasadena
Area Round Matchup: v. Clear Creek
Difference-Maker: Senior Forward Mollie Spradley--Scored 3x in Kingwood’s shutout win against Pasadena
***KHS defeated Clear Creek in a 1-0 nail-biter during their Monday night matchup (Goal scored by sophomore forward Makenzie Black). The Mustangs now advance to the Regional Quarterfinals where they will play the winner of the Atascocita/Clear Springs game.
Klein Bearkats
2022-23 Regular Season: 11-4-1/Finished 3rd in District 15-6A
Head Coach: Adam Bell
Bi-District: 4-0 Win over Cy Ranch
Area Round Matchup: v. The Woodlands
Difference-Maker: Senior MF/Forward Maddie Nissen (Northern Michigan-signee)--2 goals, 2 assists in Round 1 v. Cy Ranch
Klein High's Maddie NissenJamie Wright (VYPE)
Klein Oak Panthers
2022-23 Regular Season: 11-2-1/Finished 2nd in District 15-6A
Head Coach: Erin Poyner
Bi-District: 4-0 Win over Cy Woods
Area Round Matchup: v. College Park
Difference-Maker: Sophomore Grace Culver--Scored 3x in Klein Oaks’ shutout win against Cy Woods
2022-23 Klein Oak Girls SoccerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Lamar Texans
2022-23 Regular Season: 14-1-1/District 18-6A Champions (11-0-1)
Head Coach: Guy Nell
Bi-District: 2-1 Win over Cy Creek
Area Round Matchup: v. Tompkins
Ridge Point Panthers
2022-23 Regular Season: 15-0-2/District 20-6A Champions (14-0-2)
Head Coach: Evelyn Torres
Bi-District: 1-0 Win over Cinco Ranch
Area Round Matchup: v. Cy-Fair
2022-23 Ridge Point Girls SoccerJamie Wright (VYPE)
Seven Lakes Spartans
2022-23 Regular Season: 14-0-2/District 19-6A Champions
Head Coach: Kaitlyn Eidson
Bi-District: 3-1 Win over George Ranch
Area Round Matchup: v. Houston Memorial
Stratford Spartans
2022-23 Regular Season: 16-0-1/District 17-6A Champions (14-0)
Head Coach: David Walters
Bi-District: 9-0 Win over Houston Westside
Area Round Matchup: v. Fort Bend Elkins
Difference-Maker: Sophomore MF Ryann Weber
2022-23 Stratford Girls SoccerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Summer Creek Bulldogs
2022-23 Regular Season: 12-4/Finished 3rd in District 21-6A
Head Coach: Becky Cobb
Bi-District: 5-0 Win over Pasadena Memorial
Area Round Matchup: v. Clear Falls
Difference-Maker: Sophomore Sohana Spencer--Scored 2x in Summer Creek’s first-ever playoff win in program history
The Woodlands Highlanders
2022-23 Regular Season: 15-0-1/District 13-6A Champions
Head Coach: Frankie Whitlock
Bi-District: 8-0 Win over Spring
Area Round Matchup: v. Klein
Difference-Maker: Junior Forward Aspen Butaud--Scored 2x in TWHS’ shutout win against Spring
TWHS' Aspen ButaudBradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Tomball Cougars
2022-23 Regular Season: 14-2/District 15-6A Champions (12-2)
Head Coach: Victoria Parsons
Bi-District: 3-1 Win over Langham Creek
Area Round Matchup: v. Willis
Difference-Maker: Senior MF Caroline Fowlkes--1 goal, 2 assists in Tomball’s win vs. Langham Creek
Tompkins Falcons
2022-23 Regular Season: 14-1-2/Finished 2nd in District 19-6A
Head Coach: Jarrett Shipman
Bi-District: 5-2 Win over Fort Bend Clements
Area Round Matchup: v. Houston Lamar
Difference-Maker: Freshman Forward Rhegan Coombs--Scored 2x in Tompkins’ victory against Clements
Willis Wildkats
2022-23 Regular Season: 10-3-4/Finished 3rd in District 13-6A
Head Coach: Alyssa Maynard
Bi-District: 3-2 Win over Aldine
Area Round Matchup: v. Tomball
Difference-Maker: Senior MF Lucy Smith--1 goal, 1 assist in Willis’ first Bi-District win since 2014
2022-23 Willis Girls SoccerBradley C. Collier (VYPE)