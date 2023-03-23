LACE UP: 6A Girls Soccer repping H-Town in Rd. 1 of UIL Playoffs

The UIL Postseason Soccer is finally upon us.

Several teams have shined on the pitch throughout the winter season, and now is the time to prove they have what it takes to go the distance and reach the State Tournament in Georgetown, TX within the next month.

Fortunately for Houston, over 40 Girls 6A teams show tremendous potential to reach that point.

Here are the clubs representing H-Town between this Thursday and Saturday, in the opening round (Bi-District) of the UIL Playoffs.

6A Girls Soccer

*Record Format: W-L-T (Tournament games not included)

*List is ordered alphabetically

Aldine Mustangs

2022-23: 13-3-2/Finished 2nd in District 14-6A

Head Coach: Mark Kuehl

Bi-District Matchup : v. Willis

Atascocita Eagles

2022-23 : 9-5-3/Finished 4th in District 21-6A

Head Coach: Tim Franciskovich

Bi-District Matchup : v. Deer Park

Bellaire Cardinals

2022-23: 13-2-3/Finished 2nd in District 18-6A

Head Coach : Kelli Tomlinson

Bi-District Matchup: v. Houston Memorial

Bridgeland Bears

2022-23: 14-0-1/District 16-6A Champions (13-0-1)

Head Coach: Katie Bourgeois

Bi-District Matchup : v. Tomball Memorial

Cinco Ranch Cougars

2022-23: 8-6-3/Finished 4th in District 19-6A

Head Coach: Jon Edwards

Bi-District Matchup: v. Ridge Point

Clear Creek Wildcats

2022-23: 9-5-2/Finished 2nd in District 24-6A

Head Coach: Aaron Beck

Bi-District Matchup : v. Shadow Creek

Clear Falls Knights

2022-23: 7-5-4/Finished 4th in District 24-6A

Head Coach: Erik Forrest

Bi-District Matchup: v. Pearland Dawson

Clear Lake Falcons

2022-23: 14-0-2/District 24-6A Champions (11-0-1)

Head Coach: Lisa Manis

Bi-District Matchup: v. Alief Elsik

Clear Springs Chargers

2022-23 : 7-5-2/Finished 3rd in District 24-6A

Head Coach : Craig Foster

Bi-District Matchup: v. Pearland

College Park Cavaliers

2022-23: 9-5-3/Finished 4th in District 13-6A

Head Coach: Meredith Cook

Bi-District Matchup: v. Aldine MacArthur

Cypress Creek Cougars

2022-23 : 8-7-2/Finished 4th in District 17-6A

Head Coach : Laura Throckmorton

Bi-District Matchup: v. Houston Lamar

Cy-Fair Bobcats

2022-23: 11-3-1/Finished 3rd in District 17-6A

Head Coach: Sarah Bradshaw

Bi-District Matchup : v. Houston Heights

Cy Ranch Mustangs

2022-23 : 11-3-1/Finished 2nd in District 16-6A

Head Coach: Teddy Carrier

Bi-District Matchup: v. Klein

Cy Woods Wildcats

2022-23: 11-2-2/Finished 3rd in District 16-6A

Head Coach : Amy Trocquet

Bi-District Matchup: v. Klein Oak

Dawson Eagles

2022-23: 10-3-3/District 23-6A Champions (9-1-2)

Head Coach: Jordan Croft

Bi-District Matchup : v. Clear Falls

Deer Park Deer

2022-23 : 12-2-1/District 22-6A Champions (11-0-1)

Head Coach: Jesse Saavedra

Bi-District Matchup : v. Atascocita

Dobie Longhorns

2022-23: 9-3-3/Finished 3rd in District 22-6A

Head Coach: Xanthe Sanchez

Bi-District Matchup : v. West Brook

Fort Bend Clements Rangers

2022-23: 8-4-2/Finished 3rd in District 20-6A

Head Coach : Robert Boagni

Bi-District Matchup : v. Katy Jordan

Fort Bend Elkins Knights

2022-23: 12-2-3/Finished 2nd in District 20-6A

Head Coach: Todd Holmes

Bi-District Matchup: v. Tompkins

George Ranch Longhorns

2022-23: 10-4-3/Finished 4th in District 20-6A

Head Coach : Melissa Jimenez

Bi-District Matchup: v. Seven Lakes

Grand Oaks Grizzlies

2022-23 : 13-1-2/Finished 2nd in District 13-6A

Head Coach: Amy Simpson

Bi-District Matchup : v. Westfield

Heights Bulldogs

2022-23 : 8-5-2/Finishe 4th in District 18-6A

Head Coach : DeVincent Idlebird

Bi-District Matchup : v. Cy-Fair

Houston Memorial Mustangs

2022-23 : 11-4-2/Finished 2nd in District 17-6A

Head Coach: Lindley Amarantos

Bi-District Matchup : v. Bellaire

Houston Westside Wolves

2022-23 : 8-7-2/Finished 3rd in District 18-6A

Head Coach: Lauren Hodgdon

Bi-District Matchup: v. Stratford

Katy Jordan Warriors

2022-23: 9-3-3/Finished 3rd in District 19-6A

Head Coach : Rennie Rebe

Bi-District Matchup: v. Fort Bend Clements

Kingwood Mustangs

2022-23: 11-1/District 21-6A Champions (9-1)

Head Coach : Pres Holcomb

Bi-District Matchup : v. Pasadena

Klein Bearkats

2022-23: 11-4-1/Finished 3rd in District 15-6A

Head Coach : Adam Bell

Bi-District Matchup : v. Cy Ranch

Klein Oak Panthers

2022-23 : 11-3-2/Finished 2nd in District 15-6A

Head Coach : Erin Poyner

Bi-District Matchup : v. Cy Woods

Lamar Texans

2022-23: 14-1-1/District 18-6A Champions (11-0-1)

Head Coach : Guy Nell

Bi-District Matchup : v. Cy Creek

Langham Creek Lobos

2022-23 : 8-8/Finished 4th in District 16-6A

Head Coach: Pedro Bueno

Bi-District Matchup : v. Tomball

MacArthur Generals

2022-23 : 8-0/District 14-6A Champions

Head Coach : Saul Zamora

Bi-District Matchup : v. College Park

Pasadena Eagles

2022-23: 5-9-1/Finished 4th in District 22-6A

Head Coach : Jeff Hersh

Bi-District Matchup: v. Kingwood

Pasadena Memorial Mavericks

2022-23: 10-3-3/Finished 2nd in District 22-6A

Head Coach : Krista Brizeno

Bi-District Matchup : v. Summer Creek

Pearland Oilers

2022-23 : 12-1-3/Finished 2nd in District 23-6A

Head Coach : Elise Cox

Bi-District Matchup : v. Clear Springs

Ridge Point Panthers

2022-23: 15-0-2/District 20-6A Champions (14-0-2)

Head Coach : Evelyn Torres

Bi-District Matchup : v. Cinco Ranch

Seven Lakes Spartans

2022-23 : 14-0-2/District 19-6A Champions

Head Coach : Kaitlyn Eidson

Bi-District Matchup : v. George Ranch

Shadow Creek Sharks

2022-23: 10-1-3/Finished 3rd in District 23-6A

Head Coach : Erin Webster

Bi-District Matchup : v. Clear Creek

Stratford Spartans

2022-23: 16-0-1/District 17-6A Champions (14-0)

Head Coach : David Walters

Bi-District Matchup : v. Houston Westside

Summer Creek Bulldogs

2022-23: 12-4/Finished 3rd in District 21-6A

Head Coach : Becky Cobb

Bi-District Matchup : v. Pasadena Memorial

The Woodlands Highlanders

2022-23 : 15-0-1/District 13-6A Champions

Head Coach : Frankie Whitlock

Bi-District Matchup: v. Spring

Tomball Cougars

2022-23: 14-2/District 15-6A Champions (12-2)

Head Coach : Victoria Parsons

Bi-District Matchup : v. Langham Creek

Tomball Memorial Wildcats

2022-23: 7-4-2/Finished 4th in District 15-6A

Head Coach: Allison Abendschein

Bi-District Matchup : v. Bridgeland

Tompkins Falcons

2022-23 : 14-1-2/Finished 2nd in District 19-6A

Head Coach : Jarrett Shipman

Bi-District Matchup : v. Fort Bend Elkins

Spring Lions

2022-23 : 9-9/Finished 4th in District 14-6A

Head Coach : James Villanueva

Bi-District Matchup : v. The Woodlands

Westfield Mustangs

2022-23 : 10-3-1/Finished 3rd in District 14-6A

Head Coach: Briawna Butler

Bi-District Matchup: v. Grand Oaks

Willis Wildkats

2022-23: 10-3-4/Finished 3rd in District 13-6A

Head Coach: Alyssa Maynard