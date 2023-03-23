LACE UP: 6A Girls Soccer repping H-Town in Rd. 1 of UIL Playoffs

The UIL Postseason Soccer is finally upon us.
Several teams have shined on the pitch throughout the winter season, and now is the time to prove they have what it takes to go the distance and reach the State Tournament in Georgetown, TX within the next month.
Fortunately for Houston, over 40 Girls 6A teams show tremendous potential to reach that point.
Here are the clubs representing H-Town between this Thursday and Saturday, in the opening round (Bi-District) of the UIL Playoffs.
6A Girls Soccer
*Record Format: W-L-T (Tournament games not included)
*List is ordered alphabetically
Aldine Mustangs
2022-23: 13-3-2/Finished 2nd in District 14-6A
Head Coach: Mark Kuehl
Bi-District Matchup: v. Willis
Atascocita Eagles
2022-23: 9-5-3/Finished 4th in District 21-6A
Head Coach: Tim Franciskovich
Bi-District Matchup: v. Deer Park
Bellaire Cardinals
2022-23: 13-2-3/Finished 2nd in District 18-6A
Head Coach: Kelli Tomlinson
Bi-District Matchup: v. Houston Memorial
Bridgeland Bears
2022-23: 14-0-1/District 16-6A Champions (13-0-1)
Head Coach: Katie Bourgeois
Bi-District Matchup: v. Tomball Memorial
Cinco Ranch Cougars
2022-23: 8-6-3/Finished 4th in District 19-6A
Head Coach: Jon Edwards
Bi-District Matchup: v. Ridge Point
Clear Creek Wildcats
2022-23: 9-5-2/Finished 2nd in District 24-6A
Head Coach: Aaron Beck
Bi-District Matchup: v. Shadow Creek
Clear Falls Knights
2022-23: 7-5-4/Finished 4th in District 24-6A
Head Coach: Erik Forrest
Bi-District Matchup: v. Pearland Dawson
Clear Lake Falcons
2022-23: 14-0-2/District 24-6A Champions (11-0-1)
Head Coach: Lisa Manis
Bi-District Matchup: v. Alief Elsik
Clear Springs Chargers
2022-23: 7-5-2/Finished 3rd in District 24-6A
Head Coach: Craig Foster
Bi-District Matchup: v. Pearland
College Park Cavaliers
2022-23: 9-5-3/Finished 4th in District 13-6A
Head Coach: Meredith Cook
Bi-District Matchup: v. Aldine MacArthur
MacArthur Generals Girls Soccer
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Klein Bearkats Girls Soccer
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
Stratford Spartans Girls Soccer
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
The Woodlands Girls Soccer
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Anaiyah Robinson of Bridgeland Bears Girls Soccer
Photo provided by Anaiyah Robinson--Twitter:@AnaiyahRobinson
Aldine Mustangs Girls Soccer
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
Fort Bend Elkins Knights Girls Soccer
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Houston Memorial Mustangs Girls Soccer
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Klein Oak Panthers Girls Soccer
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Fort Bend Clements Rangers Girls Soccer
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
Cypress Creek Cougars
2022-23: 8-7-2/Finished 4th in District 17-6A
Head Coach: Laura Throckmorton
Bi-District Matchup: v. Houston Lamar
Cy-Fair Bobcats
2022-23: 11-3-1/Finished 3rd in District 17-6A
Head Coach: Sarah Bradshaw
Bi-District Matchup: v. Houston Heights
Cy Ranch Mustangs
2022-23: 11-3-1/Finished 2nd in District 16-6A
Head Coach: Teddy Carrier
Bi-District Matchup: v. Klein
Cy Woods Wildcats
2022-23: 11-2-2/Finished 3rd in District 16-6A
Head Coach: Amy Trocquet
Bi-District Matchup: v. Klein Oak
Dawson Eagles
2022-23: 10-3-3/District 23-6A Champions (9-1-2)
Head Coach: Jordan Croft
Bi-District Matchup: v. Clear Falls
Deer Park Deer
2022-23: 12-2-1/District 22-6A Champions (11-0-1)
Head Coach: Jesse Saavedra
Bi-District Matchup: v. Atascocita
Dobie Longhorns
2022-23: 9-3-3/Finished 3rd in District 22-6A
Head Coach: Xanthe Sanchez
Bi-District Matchup: v. West Brook
Fort Bend Clements Rangers
2022-23: 8-4-2/Finished 3rd in District 20-6A
Head Coach: Robert Boagni
Bi-District Matchup: v. Katy Jordan
Fort Bend Elkins Knights
2022-23: 12-2-3/Finished 2nd in District 20-6A
Head Coach: Todd Holmes
Bi-District Matchup: v. Tompkins
George Ranch Longhorns
2022-23: 10-4-3/Finished 4th in District 20-6A
Head Coach: Melissa Jimenez
Bi-District Matchup: v. Seven Lakes
Grand Oaks Grizzlies
2022-23: 13-1-2/Finished 2nd in District 13-6A
Head Coach: Amy Simpson
Bi-District Matchup: v. Westfield
Heights Bulldogs
2022-23: 8-5-2/Finishe 4th in District 18-6A
Head Coach: DeVincent Idlebird
Bi-District Matchup: v. Cy-Fair
Houston Memorial Mustangs
2022-23: 11-4-2/Finished 2nd in District 17-6A
Head Coach: Lindley Amarantos
Bi-District Matchup: v. Bellaire
Houston Westside Wolves
2022-23: 8-7-2/Finished 3rd in District 18-6A
Head Coach: Lauren Hodgdon
Bi-District Matchup: v. Stratford
Katy Jordan Warriors
2022-23: 9-3-3/Finished 3rd in District 19-6A
Head Coach: Rennie Rebe
Bi-District Matchup: v. Fort Bend Clements
Kingwood Mustangs
2022-23: 11-1/District 21-6A Champions (9-1)
Head Coach: Pres Holcomb
Bi-District Matchup: v. Pasadena
Klein Bearkats
2022-23: 11-4-1/Finished 3rd in District 15-6A
Head Coach: Adam Bell
Bi-District Matchup: v. Cy Ranch
Klein Oak Panthers
2022-23: 11-3-2/Finished 2nd in District 15-6A
Head Coach: Erin Poyner
Bi-District Matchup: v. Cy Woods
Lamar Texans
2022-23: 14-1-1/District 18-6A Champions (11-0-1)
Head Coach: Guy Nell
Bi-District Matchup: v. Cy Creek
Langham Creek Lobos
2022-23: 8-8/Finished 4th in District 16-6A
Head Coach: Pedro Bueno
Bi-District Matchup: v. Tomball
MacArthur Generals
2022-23: 8-0/District 14-6A Champions
Head Coach: Saul Zamora
Bi-District Matchup: v. College Park
Pasadena Eagles
2022-23: 5-9-1/Finished 4th in District 22-6A
Head Coach: Jeff Hersh
Bi-District Matchup: v. Kingwood
Pasadena Memorial Mavericks
2022-23: 10-3-3/Finished 2nd in District 22-6A
Head Coach: Krista Brizeno
Bi-District Matchup: v. Summer Creek
Pearland Oilers
2022-23: 12-1-3/Finished 2nd in District 23-6A
Head Coach: Elise Cox
Bi-District Matchup: v. Clear Springs
Ridge Point Panthers
2022-23: 15-0-2/District 20-6A Champions (14-0-2)
Head Coach: Evelyn Torres
Bi-District Matchup: v. Cinco Ranch
Seven Lakes Spartans
2022-23: 14-0-2/District 19-6A Champions
Head Coach: Kaitlyn Eidson
Bi-District Matchup: v. George Ranch
Shadow Creek Sharks
2022-23: 10-1-3/Finished 3rd in District 23-6A
Head Coach: Erin Webster
Bi-District Matchup: v. Clear Creek
Stratford Spartans
2022-23: 16-0-1/District 17-6A Champions (14-0)
Head Coach: David Walters
Bi-District Matchup: v. Houston Westside
Summer Creek Bulldogs
2022-23: 12-4/Finished 3rd in District 21-6A
Head Coach: Becky Cobb
Bi-District Matchup: v. Pasadena Memorial
The Woodlands Highlanders
2022-23: 15-0-1/District 13-6A Champions
Head Coach: Frankie Whitlock
Bi-District Matchup: v. Spring
Tomball Cougars
2022-23: 14-2/District 15-6A Champions (12-2)
Head Coach: Victoria Parsons
Bi-District Matchup: v. Langham Creek
Tomball Memorial Wildcats
2022-23: 7-4-2/Finished 4th in District 15-6A
Head Coach: Allison Abendschein
Bi-District Matchup: v. Bridgeland
Tompkins Falcons
2022-23: 14-1-2/Finished 2nd in District 19-6A
Head Coach: Jarrett Shipman
Bi-District Matchup: v. Fort Bend Elkins
Spring Lions
2022-23: 9-9/Finished 4th in District 14-6A
Head Coach: James Villanueva
Bi-District Matchup: v. The Woodlands
Westfield Mustangs
2022-23: 10-3-1/Finished 3rd in District 14-6A
Head Coach: Briawna Butler
Bi-District Matchup: v. Grand Oaks
Willis Wildkats
2022-23: 10-3-4/Finished 3rd in District 13-6A
Head Coach: Alyssa Maynard
Bi-District Matchup: v. Aldine