INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 8 Cy Woods Wildcats

No. 8--Cypress Woods Wildcats Baseball

2022: 18-9-3 (2nd in District 16-6A/Bi-District Qualifiers)

HC: Phil Schwarz

The first-round upset in last year’s UIL postseason is not indicative of how good this team is. Furthermore, it was impressive how quickly Cy Woods adjusted to the new culture and leadership of their first-year head coach Phil Schwarz. Now, with another year under their belt, the level of competition they have faced will only make the Wildcats stronger.

Cy Woods will be bringing the heat this Spring, starting with senior CF Sam Myers. The TCU signee batted for .362 with 28 runs scored on top of a ridiculous 17 stolen bases.

Other next-level seniors, 3B Ethan Farris (Texas State), SS Tristan Russell (Houston), RF Brady Sullivan (Texas A&M), and LHP Chase Morgan (Louisiana-Lafayette) will provide plenty of reason to hype up the Wildcats.

Sam Myers

Ethan Farris

Chase Morgan

Tristan Russell

Brady Sullivan