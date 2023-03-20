INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 7 Grand Oaks Grizzlies

No. 7--Grand Oaks Grizzlies Baseball

2022: 22-12 (3rd in District 13-6A/Regional Quarterfinalist)

HC: Lou Ferrell

Grand Oaks was a pleasant surprise last year by reaching the Regional Quarters, despite finishing in the third-place spot in the district. Don’t forget they play with other perennial powerhouses– The Woodlands and Oak Ridge.

Grizzlies’ Coach Lou Ferrell (161 career wins) enters his sixth year of directing a talented core group of players. This season, Ferrell will have several key pieces returning to make their mark, including a slew of all-district, first-teamers RHP Hudson Hamilton (Texas-signee), LHP Austin Dolezal (Texas State) and SS Larry Drake (Houston).

With a group of future collegiate players on the diamond, the Grizzlies won’t settle for third place this Spring. They could get hot at the right time and make a serious run.

Hudson Hamilton

Austin Dolezal

Larry Drake

Bryce Dwyer