Texans free agent tight end Jordan Akins joins Browns on two-year, $5.2 million deal

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

HOUSTON – Veteran Texans tight end Jordan Akins joined the Cleveland Browns on Friday, reuniting with former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to his agent, David Canter.

Akins, 30, is signing a two-year deal with a maximum value of $5.2 million, according to a league source.

Akins visited the Browns on Friday before agreeing to terms.

Akins caught the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion pass in his final game for the Texans, a 32-31 comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts as he hauled in a 4th-and-20 pass from Davis Mills for a score.

He caught four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts

Signed by the New York Giants last offseason, the former Texans third-round draft pick from Central Florida originally rejoined the Texans on their practice squad before being promoted to the 53-man roster. He finished the season with 37 receptions for 495 yards and five touchdowns on 54 targets.

“Definitely overcame a lot of adversity,” Akins said at the close of the season. “I moved my family from Houston to New Jersey, and came right back. It was tough for me and my family. I made a decision, and prayed on it. I can’t wait to go home and hug my family and be with my family and friends.”

