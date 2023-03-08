THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 9 Bridgeland Bears

No. 4--Bridgeland Bears Softball

2022: 31-8 (Regional Quarterfinals)

HC: Candi Weige

This team is loaded. Count them up, there are 10 college-bound softball stars on Candi Weige’s roster as she enters 2023. This squad won more than 30 games, won the District 16-6A Championship a year ago, and went on to the Regional Quarters for a second straight season.

Now, the Bears want to make history in 2023.

Sydney Jackson (Syracuse) will be the “dominating factor” in the circle for Bridgeland after going 13-4 with a 2.47 ERA and 100 strikeouts.

Trinity Allen (McClennan CC) was the District 16-6A Defensive MVP and drove in 41 runs with six home runs.

Haylie Stum (East Texas Baptist) is the savvy veteran and is one of the Bears’ “most consistent hitters” after hitting .427 a year ago with 34 RBIs.

Other names to remember include Lilli Piersons (McClennan CC) and Chayne Allen (University of Louisiana-Monroe).

Also watch for Mariel Medrano (Hill College), Molly Swisher (Southern Arkansas University Tech), Ellen Shull (Colorado School of Mines), Mia Landry (Texas Lutheran), Katie Stiba (LeTourneau University), Dani Lopez, Carley Melton, Madysen Taylor, Chelsey Swisher, and Brooke Gonzales.

The motto for this year’s team is “Greater than We."

