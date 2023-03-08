INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 10 Oak Ridge War Eagles

No. 10--Oak Ridge War Eagles Baseball

2022: 26-10-2 (District 13-6A Champions/Regional Quarterfinalists)

HC: JJ Pierce

Last year featured an Oak Ridge team that won their first district title since the 2017-18 season. Subsequently, the War Eagles advanced three rounds into the postseason, falling to eventual State Semifinalist Rockwall-Heath.

Who’s to say this year’s roster can take it the distance? With an A-List group that features senior RHP Hayden Morris, anything is possible. The 6-foot-8 Texas signee enjoyed a career year in 2022 with an 8-3 record along with an astounding 137 strikeouts.

Joining Morris on the diamond will be first-team, all-district selections – senior catcher Conner Bennett (Houston) and senior OF Dillon Staples.

This will be a dangerous team come playoff time because they will be battle-tested in district play.

Hayden Morris

Conner Bennett

Dillon Staples

Gavin Hickman

Bryan London