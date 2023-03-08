HEADS UP: LSA Golf wins tourney to continue strong start

Throughout the beginning of the TAPPS Golf season, Lutheran South has enjoyed some recent success. This week was no different.

The LSA golf team traveled to Northgate Country Club on Monday for the Northland Christian Tournament, which proved to be an eventful day for the Pioneers.

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

The girls’ team concluded the event by claiming gold with 388 strokes. Individually, LSA’s Addison Trahan finished in the No. 1 spot with a score of 78, and Emma Poffinbarger took silver with a 93.

LSA's Emma Poffinbarger (Left) and Addison Trahan (Right) with medals in towPhoto acquired from LSA Golf Twitter: @LSAGirlsGolf

On the boys' side, LSA finished in second place with a cumulative score of 345. The Pioneers were led by Michael Perusse who walked away from the tourney with silver, shooting a 75.

LSA's Michael PerusseBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

It didn’t take long for Lutheran South Golf to start heating up. If this recent tournament performance is any indication, they won’t be slowing down anytime soon.