THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 10 Friendswood Mustangs

No.10--Friendswood Mustangs Softball

2022: 30-9 (Regional Semifinalists)

HC: Christa Williams-Yates

Friendswood had a breakthrough season in 2022.

It marked the first time that the Mustangs reached the Regional Semifinals in 16 years (last time going there was in 2006). Now, can they get back to that round and reach their first Regional Final since 1999?

Friendswood returns seven starters off that squad from a year ago, including the District’s Offensive Player of the Year in Lainie Schaefer. The Lamar commit hit for .427 with 31 RBIs a year ago.

First-team, all-district picks Baileigh Burtis (North Carolina - .413, 32 RBIs), Janelle Wilson (North Carolina- .345, 26 RBIs; 1.26 ERA, 129 Ks), Charleigh Esparza (.256, 19 RBIs)and Chloe Aldrich (.356, 15 RBis) are all set to return. Wilson will be looked towards to be the ace in the circle for the ‘Stangs.

Other names to remember include Halle Cordova (St. Edward’s), Julia Hopkins (AlvinCC), and Naveah Cason.

The key to success for this squad according to Williams-Yates will be team speed.

Lainie Schaefer

Baileigh Burtis

Janelle Wilson

Charleigh Esparza

Chloe Aldrich