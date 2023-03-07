State or Bust: Jezek, Clements on the Path For More Hardware

THE CLEMENTS RANGERS GOLF TEAM HAS BEEN PICKING UP STEAM THROUGHOUT THEIR IMPRESSIVE SEASON BY CONSISTENTLY PLACING HIGH, IF NOT WINNING, THE MAJORITY OF THEIR TOURNAMENTS.

At the beginning of their Spring season, the girls’ team ended up performing exceptionally well in the CHS Invitational at the Quail Valley Golf Course. Despite cold and rainy conditions, the Rangers finished in the No. 1 spot, which is an indication of what to expect from the team going forward.

Jason Jezek enters his 19th year as the head golf coach for Clements and is anticipating another special year for his talented group. Considering all the time he has spent molding the individuals that pass through the Clements’ golf program, it should go without saying that he has a special connection with the players.

“It’s an honor to gain the trust of the team,” said Jezek. “People that don’t know golf kids don’t know how much time they put in. I know at Clements we’ve had a lot of success, but all these kids in all these programs have worked their tails off. They’re great representatives of their school. It’s cool, you know —it’s an honor. But, it’s more of a testament to these kids and how much passion they put into the game.”

The Rangers consistently advance to the Regional Round of the UIL postseason, with occasional individuals and teams going to the State Tournament. This year should be no different.

“We’ve been to State a few times,” Jezek said. “I’ve had a boys’ individual champion [Blake Redmond-2007], a girls’ individual champion [Portland Rosen-2009]. We’ve had some really strong teams, but timing is key. Teams get hot at the right time when only three teams advance to the State Tournament out of the entire Region. We’ve had some really good opportunities, and we’re young but incredibly talented.”

This year, the UIL-6A State Tournament will be held at Legacy Hills Golf Club in mid May. Don’t be surprised if you see Clements shooting for birdies and a title.