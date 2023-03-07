INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 11 Katy Tigers

No. 11--Katy Tigers Baseball

2022: 30-9 (2nd in District 19-6A/Regional Semifinalist)

HC: Wes Hearne

Katy Tigers baseball returns this Spring, hoping to carry the momentum gained from last year’s deep playoff campaign. Despite several seniors having graduated, the Tigers will proceed with steadfast optimism to compete with the reigning district champ Tompkins for supremacy in the neighborhood.

Coach Wes Hearne returns for his second year, leading a group that features numerous experienced players, named first-team, all-district RHP Lucas Moore (UTSA-signee). The 6-foot-2 senior concluded the 2022 season with a 10-2 record, which was reinforced by a 1.33 ERA.

Also representing Katy is another first-team,all-district honoree Reese Ruderman (Alvin CC) behind the plate. Senior RHP Cole Kasse (Texas Tech) and senior OF/RHP Caleb Koger also provide leadership that a State contender desperately needs.

Don’t be surprised if these Tigers ambush the competition.

Lucas Moore

Reese Ruderman

Cole Kasse

Graham Laxton

Andrew Hilton

Brady Englett