INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 12 Crosby Cougars

No. 12--Crosby Cougars Baseball
2022: 26-8-3 (District 21-5A Champions/ Regional Quarterfinalists)
HC:
Steven Richardson
Fresh off the heels of a dominant 2022 season highlighted by a 10-2 district record that earned them their first district title since 2016, the Crosby Cougars are returning to the field in anticipation of a repeat.
Returning for his 16th consecutive season as the Cougs coach, Steven Hutcherson will look to defending District MVP and all-state selection Sean Bazmore (Angelina College-signee) to lead the pack.
Backing the senior pitcher/fielder will be first-team, all-district selections — RHP/OF Keith Kennemer (North Central Texas), 2B Carter Underwood, and junior 3B/OF Kade Eudy.
In a tough division that includes a fierce competitor in Barbers Hill, Crosby will seek to flex their talent en route to an imminent playoff run.