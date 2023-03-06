INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 12 Crosby Cougars

No. 12--Crosby Cougars Baseball

2022: 26-8-3 (District 21-5A Champions/ Regional Quarterfinalists)

HC:

Steven Richardson

Fresh off the heels of a dominant 2022 season highlighted by a 10-2 district record that earned them their first district title since 2016, the Crosby Cougars are returning to the field in anticipation of a repeat.

Returning for his 16th consecutive season as the Cougs coach, Steven Hutcherson will look to defending District MVP and all-state selection Sean Bazmore (Angelina College-signee) to lead the pack.

Backing the senior pitcher/fielder will be first-team, all-district selections — RHP/OF Keith Kennemer (North Central Texas), 2B Carter Underwood, and junior 3B/OF Kade Eudy.

In a tough division that includes a fierce competitor in Barbers Hill, Crosby will seek to flex their talent en route to an imminent playoff run.

Sean Bazmore

Keith Kennemer

Carter Underwood

Kade Eudy

Karson Larkin

Jovanni Saenz