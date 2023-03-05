THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 13 Brazoswood Lady Bucs

No. 13--Brazoswood Buccaneers Softball

2022: 33-8 (Regional Quarterfinalists)

HC: Laura Oltman

Coach Laura Oltman is a legend in the coaching ranks and as she enters this year with 682 career wins, she is on pace to join the exclusive 700-win club as a head coach. More than 540 of those have come at Brazoswood.

This is a program that has made back-to-back regional Quarterfinals appearances and looks to make its first trip to the Regional Semifinals since 2016 this season.

Six starters return of the 33-win squad from a year ago headed up by Tennessee-commit Peyton Tanner, who will be in the circle and hit .294 a year ago. Haley Hughes (Blinn) crushed the ball a year ago, hitting .538 with 23 RBIs, and was a first-team, all-district pick.

Other names to take note of include Cici Jefferson (UTEP), Kaylin Jansky (LeTourneau), Ali Rios, Mia Estrello, Siannah Nava, and Gyzelle Ortiz.

Keys to success for the Lady Bucs this season - “We will need to stay healthy and find new ways to move runners and score,” Oltman said.

Peyton Tanner

Cici Jefferson

Haley Hughes

Kaylin Jansky

Taryn McDougal