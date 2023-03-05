THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 11 Seven Lakes Spartans

No. 11--Seven Lakes Spartans Softball

2022: 22-12 (Regional Semifinalists)

HC: Holly Koopmann

Seven Lakes reached the Regional Semifinals for the third time in program history last season and ran into Deer Park, which reached the State Semifinals.

The Spartans could be primed for another deep run fueled by ace Amy Abke, who is committed to Sam Houston. Abke was the VYPE Pitcher of the Year and first-team, all-district selection a year ago. She finished with 353 strikeouts and a 1.29 ERA last season while hitting .294 at the plate.

Dulce Franco hit .394 and slugged .606 as well. Other names to remember include Ashley Abel (Lyon College), Emma Wingate (Tufts University), and Kamrynn Wallman.

Holly Koopmann enters her second season of leading the program.

The big showdown for Seven Lakes this season in the district will of course be rival Katy. The motto for the Spartans will be “UB23” - Unfinished Business 2023.

Amy Abke

Ashley Abel

Emma Wingate

Emily Johnson