RUNAWAYS: FBCA T&F shines at Invitational Meet

Well, they aren’t the reigning champs for nothing.

Fort Bend Christian Academy appeared utterly dominant in this past weekend's Lutheran South Academy Invitational. They can quite literally "go the distance" given the performance they displayed against several other competitive teams, including some powerhouse TAPPS rivals -- namely TWCA, LSA, and Concordia.

Head coach Deon Minor might as well be King Midas, considering all the gold medals his Track & Field squad is racking up.

FBCA T&F Head Coach Deon Minor with the 2021-22 TAPPS-5A Champs Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Don't believe it? Check out these final placements...

TRACK EVENTS

1ST PLACE: Boys 4x100 Relay (Braylon Gardoni, Noah Brooks, Bryan Domino, Matthew Brown)

1ST PLACE: Boys 4x200 Relay (Matthew Brown, Bryan Domino, Braylon Gardoni, Noah Brooks)

1ST PLACE: Girls 4x100 Relay (Daniella Herrera, Brooke Coleman, Kristen Shell, Brooke Perry)

1ST PLACE: Girls 4x200 Relay (Brooke Coleman, Gabbie Washington, Kristen Shell, Lilly Coppedge)

1ST PLACE: Boys 100m--Bryan Domino

1ST PLACE: Girls 100m--Brooke Coleman

1ST PLACE: Boys 200m--Noah Brooks

1ST PLACE: Girls 200m--Bayleigh Minor

1ST PLACE: Boys 400m--Ben Longbottom

1ST PLACE: Girls 400m--Brooke Perry

1ST PLACE: Girls 800m--Bayleigh Minor

1ST PLACE: Boys 300m Hurdles--Max Granville

2ND PLACE: Boys 200m--Matthew Brown

2ND PLACE: Girls 400m--Daniella Herrera

2ND PLACE: Boys 110m Hurdles--Max Granville

3RD PLACE: Boys 200m--Luke Cummings

3RD PLACE: Girls 200m--Kristen Shell

3RD PLACE: Girls 800m--Gabbie Washington

3RD PLACE: Girls 3200m--Sidney Arnold

FBCA's Ivan Jimmy-DucksworthBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

FIELD EVENTS

1ST PLACE: Boys Shot Put (12 lbs)--Ivan Jimmy-Ducksworth

2ND PLACE: Boys Shot Put (12 lbs)--Max Granville

2ND PLACE: Girls Shot Put--Kennesha Nabors

FBCA T&F is starting right where they left off last Spring. The Eagles will be eyeing a repeat if this keeps up.

