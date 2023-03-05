FINISH LINE: Concordia T&F flexes in season opener

It didn’t take long for ‘Sader Nation to establish their front runners as their track and field season kicked off at the Lutheran South Invitational.

With several other challenging TAPPS teams such as LSA, TWCA, and FBCA in the mix, Concordia Lutheran was up to the challenge with several of their athletes placing high on the charts.

Numerous CLHS competitors ended up finishing the meet with some medals...

TRACK EVENTS

2ND PLACE: Boys 4x400 Relay (Cole Chance, Avery Eaves, Isaac Keiper, & Dylan Lee)

3RD PLACE: Girls 4x400 Relay (Avery Csernik, Colleen Galler, Jessica McGavern, & Bentley Shoulders)

2ND PLACE: Boys 3200 Meter--George Strucker

3RD PLACE: Boys 1600 Meter--George Strucker

3RD PLACE: Boys 3200 Meter--Matthew Gangas

3RD PLACE: Girls 1600 Meter--Megan Groeschel

2021-22 Concordia Lutheran Girls T&FBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

FIELD EVENTS

1ST PLACE: Boys Pole Vault--Ryley Klefstad

1ST PLACE: Girls Discus--Lauren Stein

2ND PLACE: Girls High Jump--Kaitlin Rich

3RD PLACE: Boys Triple Jump--Lou Lamar

3RD PLACE: Boys High Jump--Ben Fears

Concordia Lutheran's Ryley KlefstadBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

If this season opener is any indication, there should be plenty more accolades expected for the Crusaders as the TAPPS Spring season progresses.