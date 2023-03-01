THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 14 Crosby Cougars

No. 14--Crosby Cougars Softball

2022: 31-8 (Regional Quarterfinalists)

HC: Troy Fox

Crosby is hoping that this is the year that they punch through the ceiling.

Last year, the Cougars reached the Regional Quarterfinals for the fifth time in program history and for a second-straight year. Troy Fox enters his 13th season leading the program and will earn his 250th career win in 2023.

Seven starters return for the Cougars led by Houston-commit Jordee Wilkins. Other names to remember include Katlyn Clark (Vernon-commit) and Madison Garcia (McClennan-commit).

Also watch out for Morgan Lloyd, Ally Mooneyham, Samantha Land, Katie Blackmon, Jules Delome, and Brooke Henderson.

The motto for the Cougars this year is “Hold the Rope”. They will try and reach their first-ever Regional Final in 2023.

Jordee Wilkins

Katlyn Clark

Madison Garcia