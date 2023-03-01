INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 18 Cy-Fair Bobcats

No. 18--Cypress Fair Bobcats Baseball

2022: 27-2 (District 17-6A Champions/Area Round Finalist)

HC: Billy J. Hardin

Despite narrowly falling to Katy Taylor in round two of last year’s postseason, the Bobcats showcased their regular-season dominance (13-1 district record) earning their third district championship out of the last four seasons (excluding COVID year).

Cy Fair is only considered a “sleeper” due to the graduation of several 2022 starters. However, don’t let that fool you because they can easily rise up in the rankings as the new season progresses.

Headlining the 17-6A crown-holders will be senior first-teamers CF Kyle Chambers (Paris JC-signee) and OF Parker Lewis. Don’t sleep on District Newcomer of the Year Austin Godwin.

The Bobcats will see to it that they make this season four out of five in district supremacy at minimum.

Kyle Chambers

Parker Lewis

Jake Choate

Hector Rivera

Dylan Parton

Brayden Vickery