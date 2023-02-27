THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 19 Cy Ranch Mustangs

No. 19--Cypress Ranch Softball

2022: 25-15 (Regional Semifinalists)

HC: Sarah Mueller

Cypress Ranch brings back eight starters off a squad that reached the Regional Semifinals a year ago.

Sarah Mueller enters her 12th season leading the ‘Stangs and will get coaching victory No. 250 of her career this season. Tori Sossaman will be the ace in the circle as she returns after posting a 1.54 ERA and 92 strikeouts a year ago.

UT-Arlington-commit Vanessa Soza will be one of the big bats back after hitting .405, slugged .479 and stole 24 bases last season. Other key returnersinclude Aly Greenlund (Briar Cliff University), Emily Landry (LouisianaChristian University), Amarisa Garza (University of Dallas), Caitlin Stowe (University of Wisconsin-Stout), Ashlynn Massey and Mia Diaz.

The motto for Mueller’s group in 2023 is “All Out” and her group will have to “play solid defense, find ways to get on base and continue strong teamchemistry” to reach their ultimate goals.

Tori Sossaman

Vanessa Soza

Ashlynn Massey