INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 24 Katy Taylor Mustangs

No. 24--Katy Taylor Mustangs Baseball

2022: 24-16 (3rd in District 19-6A/Regional Quarterfinalist)

HC:

Russell Krenek

Taylor baseball had an impressive 2022 season, which saw the Mustangs compete in a tough division that features fellow perennial contenders — Tompkins and Katy.

The ‘Stangs finished third in district play and advanced to the Regional Quarters, where they fell to... the Katy Tigers. Despite that, the Mustangs expect to carry that momentum over with numerous returning stars such as first-team, all-district selection senior infielder Hunter Ham along with second-teamers Joe Jefferson(Sr), Brett Dolejsi (Sr.) and Chase Marshall (Jr.) leading the way.

Tompkins may be the favorites in the district, but don’t count out the Taylor Mustangs when the postseason arrives.

Hunter Ham

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

Joe Jefferson

Adam Fitzgerald

Brett Dolejsi

Layne Bishop