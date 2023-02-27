INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 21 Barbers Hill Eagles

No. 21--Barbers Hill Eagles Baseball

2022: 24-9 (Bi-District Finalists)

HC: David Denny

The Eagles enjoyed an impressive 2022 season, finishing with a 24-9 record to punch their ticket to the postseason. That would be great for any other program, but we are talking about Barbers Hill – the 2021 Class 5A State Champions.

Although they fell to La Porte in the Bi-District round, Barbers Hill can learn from being bounced early in the postseason. Head coach David Denny will have plenty of talented athletes to work with, particularly seniors SS Jace Martinez (SHSU-signee), CF Carson Garrett (Tarleton State), catcher Gage Kimble (Odessa), and RHP Briley Van (Hill College).

After moving to District 17-5A, Barbers Hill will look to become the new bullies of the division in hopes to continue their growing streak of playoff berths.

Jace Martinez

Carson Garrett

Gage Kimble

Briley Van

McKade Massengale

Trevor Deriso