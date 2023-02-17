ALL ROADS RUN THROUGH HTOWN: VYPE’s Top 20 Preseason Softball Rankings

Houston softball is legendary.
Last year, the legend only grew with Lake Creek going undefeated winning State and being named the Nation’s No.1 Team. Deer Park, Liberty, The Woodlands, Pearland, Katy and Barbers Hill all have State Titles of late, so the competition is fierce.
Who has staying power? Check out VYPE's Top 20 as we breakdown the top squads over the next two weeks.
CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER THE BASEBALL SOFTBALL CITYWIDE MAGAZINE
CLICK HERE TO ORDER BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PHOTOS
...
VYPE Public School Preseason Top 20
No. 1 Lake Creek Lions
No. 2 Deer Park Deer
No. 3 Liberty Panthers
No. 4 Pearland Oilers
No. 5 Foster Falcons
No. 6 Katy Tigers
No. 7 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 8 Barbers Hill Eagles
No. 9 Bridgeland Bears
No. 10 Friendswood Mustangs
No. 11 Seven Lakes Spartans
No. 12 Jersey Village Falcons
No. 13 Brazoswood Lady Bucs
No. 14 Crosby Cougars
No. 15 Atascocita Eagles
No. 16 Langham Creek Lobos
No. 17 Kingwood Park Panthers
No. 18 Alvin Yellowjackets
No. 19 Cypress Ranch Mustangs
No. 20 Grand Oaks Grizzlies
...
Others To Watch…
Angleton Wildcats
Bellaire Cardinals
Clear Springs Chargers
Cypress Woods Wildcats
Fulshear Chargers
Kingwood Mustangs
Klein Collins Tigers
Magnolia Bulldogs
Santa Fe Indians
Travis Tigers
Waller Bulldogs
Willis Wildkats