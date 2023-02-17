ALL ROADS RUN THROUGH HTOWN: VYPE’s Top 20 Preseason Softball Rankings

Houston softball is legendary.

Last year, the legend only grew with Lake Creek going undefeated winning State and being named the Nation’s No.1 Team. Deer Park, Liberty, The Woodlands, Pearland, Katy and Barbers Hill all have State Titles of late, so the competition is fierce.

Who has staying power? Check out VYPE's Top 20 as we breakdown the top squads over the next two weeks.

VYPE Public School Preseason Top 20

No. 1 Lake Creek Lions

No. 2 Deer Park Deer

No. 3 Liberty Panthers

No. 4 Pearland Oilers

No. 5 Foster Falcons

No. 6 Katy Tigers

No. 7 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 8 Barbers Hill Eagles

No. 9 Bridgeland Bears

No. 10 Friendswood Mustangs

No. 11 Seven Lakes Spartans

No. 12 Jersey Village Falcons

No. 13 Brazoswood Lady Bucs

No. 14 Crosby Cougars

No. 15 Atascocita Eagles

No. 16 Langham Creek Lobos

No. 17 Kingwood Park Panthers

No. 18 Alvin Yellowjackets

No. 19 Cypress Ranch Mustangs

No. 20 Grand Oaks Grizzlies

Others To Watch…

Angleton Wildcats

Bellaire Cardinals

Clear Springs Chargers

Cypress Woods Wildcats

Fulshear Chargers

Kingwood Mustangs

Klein Collins Tigers

Magnolia Bulldogs

Santa Fe Indians

Travis Tigers

Waller Bulldogs

Willis Wildkats